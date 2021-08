St. Mary’s College of Maryland President Tuajuanda C. Jordan was an invited program faculty member for the inaugural Academic Leadership Institute (ALI) residential program that took place earlier this month in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania. Jordan served on the session “Lessons in Leadership: Testimonials from Distinguished Leaders,“ a roundtable discussion. The Institute is a collaboration between Earl Lewis, founding director of the Center for Social Solutions at the University of Michigan, and Dwight A. McBride, president of The New School. The cohort for the program in August consisted of approximately 20 leaders with impressive records of commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion in higher education. According to its website, ALI seeks to transform rising and established academics into world-class academic leaders.