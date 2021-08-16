Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

MSSU soccer falls to MSU

By The Joplin Globe, Mo.
northwestgeorgianews.com
 5 days ago

Aug. 16—The Missouri Southern women's soccer team surrendered a 2-0 loss to NCAA Division I Missouri State in an exhibition on Sunday at Hal Bodon Field in Joplin. Missouri State picked up both of its goals in the first half, with Jacqueline Baetz recording the first in the 10th minute and Anna Durnin recording the next off an assist by Grace O'Keefe in the 18th minute. The Bears outshot Southern 15-7 but were held scoreless in the final 72-plus minutes of play.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msu#Mssu#Mssu#Msu#Ncaa Division#Southern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Western Carolina coach John Peacock suddenly dies at 32 from COVID

COVID-19 continues to be a huge problem throughout the United States due to unvaccinated people and the Delta Variant, among other factors. Unfortunately, Western Carolina football assistant coach John Peacock has become the latest casualty. The program announced on Friday that Peacock suddenly passed away at just 32 years old.
Arkansas StateArkansas Online

Experienced Arkansas soccer team begins fall with scrimmage

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas soccer team returns every starter from last year's group that made the Sweet 16. The Razorbacks, ranked No. 13 in the United Soccer Coaches preseason poll, have even added more talent. It's not surprising that Arkansas Coach Colby Hale likes what he's seen with...
College Sportsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

MSSU football to open fall camp Saturday at Fred G. Hughes Stadium

Aug. 7—The Missouri Southern football team will hold its first practice of fall camp on Saturday morning at Fred G. Hughes Stadium. The Lions will suit up in helmets and without pads as they meet at 10:30 a.m. for the first of nine workouts before the first day of classes. The helmet-only practice is to help acclimate the players back into their workout regimen. The team will have two practices with helmets and two with shells before its first full-pads practice on Wednesday.
College SportsPosted by
CalSportsReport

Cal Men's Basketball Opens Pac-12 Play on Dec. 2

Cal’s men’s basketball team will start Pac-12 conference play early this season, beginning with a home game against Oregon State on Dec. 2, as noted in the Pac-12 schedules announced Thursday. Dec. 2 appears to be the earliest date that the Golden Bears have ever played a conference game. In...
Minnesota StateThe Free Press

MSU football opens fall camp after long layoff

As members of the Minnesota State football team made the familiar walk from the locker room to the practice fields Monday afternoon, there was a different feel. Everyone was wearing a smile, the unique smell of fresh-cut grass filled the air and the music was blaring. For the first time...
Harrodsburg, KYharrodsburgherald.com

Lady Titans Soccer Fall In Season Opener

The Lady Titans kicked off their 2021 season in a long awaited matchup with defending Region 12 champions West Jessamine on Monday, Aug 9. The game was originally scheduled to be played at home, but due to excessive rain the game was moved to West Jessamine’s field. The Lady Colts...
Detroit News

MSU's Valentina Rossi battles back in U.S. Women's Amateur semifinal, but falls on 18th hole

Nobody has played more holes at this week's U.S. Women's Amateur than Michigan State's Valentina Rossi. But the sophomore-to-be won't be playing any more. Rossi lost her tension-packed semifinal match at Arizona's Vivian Hou, 2 up, on Saturday afternoon at historic Westchester Country Club in upstate New York. Rossi had tied the match on 16, but lost the 17th on a bad approach shot, and couldn't muster any heroics at the 18th, when she needed to win the hole to go to extra holes for the fourth time this week.
College SportsPosted by
The Joplin Globe

'Being the best us': Bradley, MSSU open fall football camp

A strenuous first day of fall camp? Not for Missouri Southern head football coach Atiba Bradley. Well, maybe a little bit. “I remember it being physically strenuous as a player, but it’s a different type of strenuous now that I’m 20 years older and maybe not as light as I was in college,” Bradley said, laughing. “As a coach, all of those things you have to do to plan for a camp can get on you pretty quickly.”
SoccerKGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

UTRGV Men’s Soccer starts fall practice

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Tuesday, the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley men’s soccer program returned to the pitch for their first team practice of the 2021 fall season. The return to action was met with great excitement by head coach Bryheem Hancock and the program looks to build...
College Sportswashingtoncollegesports.com

Men's Soccer to Host Fall ID Clinic on October 3rd

9:15am - 11am - Technical Warm-Up / Possession Games / Small Sided Games / Full-Sided Games. 11am - Question and Answer Session - The College Soccer Process. Cost: $75 (Includes Brunch in our Dining Hall and a Washington College Men's Soccer T-Shirt) All sessions will be run by Head Coach...
Colorado Springs, COelpasoheraldpost.com

UTEP Soccer Falls, 3-0, In Exhibition Game At Colorado College

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. – The UTEP soccer team was upended, 3-0, in an exhibition contest at Colorado College Tuesday evening. The game was held in three, 30-minute segments as opposed to the standard two, 45-minute periods. All three UTEP goalkeepers played one segment each, combining for two saves. UTEP finished...
Joplin, MOkoamnewsnow.com

MSSU volleyball begins practice; excited for return to fall schedule

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Missouri Southern Lions hit the floor on Wednesday for their first day of volleyball practice. “We have a lot of new girls on our team. Finding our groove and stuff like that is really cool,” says senior Brooklynn McCain, “A lot of us returners have been here all summer working out and stuff. It’s nice to be able to be in the gym and put all that work into practice.”
SoccerOzark Sports Zone

2021 Fall Preview: Carl Junction Soccer

Coming off a three-win season, the Carl Junction Bulldogs are keeping things simple. That means steady improvement, good team chemistry and looking at the big picture: Playing their best in time for districts. “We want to play hard, stay positive and improve throughout the season to compete at the end...
Illinois Statevidetteonline.com

Illinois State soccer falls 1-0 on late goal to Drake

Despite outshooting their opponents 17-5, Illinois State Women’s soccer fell in their third exhibition game to Drake 1-0 in a last-minute goal. A late goal in the 90th minute by Hallie Peak was the deciding factor for the Bulldogs. The Redbirds pressured the Bulldogs for a majority of the game,...
SoccerOzark Sports Zone

2021 Fall Preview: Greenwood Soccer

The Greenwood Blue Jays are hoping history will soon repeat itself. Jan Stahle, who previously coached at Greenwood from 1992-2002, returns to the sidelines as Blue Jays’ head coach this fall. Stahle helped the Blue Jays become one of the state’s premier programs in the 1990s. Greenwood made five straight...
Rogersville, MOOzark Sports Zone

2021 Fall Preview: Logan-Rogersville Soccer

Heading into the 2020 season, Logan-Rogersville head coach Brett Wubbena said he wasn’t sure what kind of team the Wildcats would have after graduating several talented players from the year before. “Our 2020 season was stressful and full of a bunch of uncertainties (COVID) – probably the same as what...
Charlotte, NCthecharlottepost.com

Charlotte women's soccer looks to take next step in fall season

Charlotte 49ers women's soccer coach John Cullen is preparing his team to squeeze two seasons into a single year. The fall campaign kicks off with an Aug. 12 exhibition against UNC Greensboro. College soccer continues to navigate unprecedented territory. Two seasons in a single calendar year will not be uncommon...
Greenville, NCDaily Reflector

SPORTSWEEK: Two adult leagues for PGSA fall soccer

The Pitt Greenville Soccer Association adult league is accepting registrations for its fall season. There is an 11-versus-11, coed league and an over-40 7-versus-7 league. These leagues are sanctioned by the North Carolina Adult Soccer Association, which is recognized by FIFA and the United State Soccer Federation through the United State Adult Soccer Association.

Comments / 0

Community Policy