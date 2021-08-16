MSSU soccer falls to MSU

Aug. 7—The Missouri Southern football team will hold its first practice of fall camp on Saturday morning at Fred G. Hughes Stadium. The Lions will suit up in helmets and without pads as they meet at 10:30 a.m. for the first of nine workouts before the first day of classes. The helmet-only practice is to help acclimate the players back into their workout regimen. The team will have two practices with helmets and two with shells before its first full-pads practice on Wednesday.