The functional brain favours segregated modular connectivity at old age unless affected by neurodegeneration

By Xue Chen ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-4062-9009
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrain’s modular connectivity gives this organ resilience and adaptability. The ageing process alters the organised modularity of the brain and these changes are further accentuated by neurodegeneration, leading to disorganisation. To understand this further, we analysed modular variability—heterogeneity of modules—and modular dissociation—detachment from segregated connectivity—in two ageing cohorts and a mixed cohort of neurodegenerative diseases. Our results revealed that the brain follows a universal pattern of high modular variability in metacognitive brain regions: the association cortices. The brain in ageing moves towards a segregated modular structure despite presenting with increased modular heterogeneity—modules in older adults are not only segregated, but their shape and size are more variable than in young adults. In the presence of neurodegeneration, the brain maintains its segregated connectivity globally but not locally, and this is particularly visible in dementia with Lewy bodies and Parkinson’s disease dementia; overall, the modular brain shows patterns of differentiated pathology.

CancerNature.com

Human small intestinal infection by SARS-CoV-2 is characterized by a mucosal infiltration with activated CD8 T cells

The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic has so far claimed over three and a half million lives worldwide. Though the SARS-CoV-2 mediated disease COVID-19 has first been characterized by an infection of the upper airways and the lung, recent evidence suggests a complex disease including gastrointestinal symptoms. Even if a direct viral tropism of intestinal cells has recently been demonstrated, it remains unclear, whether gastrointestinal symptoms are caused by direct infection of the gastrointestinal tract by SARS-CoV-2 or whether they are a consequence of a systemic immune activation and subsequent modulation of the mucosal immune system. To better understand the cause of intestinal symptoms we analyzed biopsies of the small intestine from SARS-CoV-2 infected individuals. Applying qRT-PCR and immunohistochemistry, we detected SARS-CoV-2 RNA and nucleocapsid protein in duodenal mucosa. In addition, applying imaging mass cytometry and immunohistochemistry, we identified histomorphological changes of the epithelium, which were characterized by an accumulation of activated intraepithelial CD8+ T cells as well as epithelial apoptosis and subsequent regenerative proliferation in the small intestine of COVID-19 patients. In summary, our findings indicate that intraepithelial CD8+ T cells are activated upon infection of intestinal epithelial cells with SARS-CoV-2, providing one possible explanation for gastrointestinal symptoms associated with COVID-19.
HealthNature.com

The relationship between cholinergic system brain structure and function in healthy adults and patients with mild cognitive impairment

We assessed the structure–function relationship of the human cholinergic system and hypothesized that structural measures are associated with short-latency sensory afferent inhibition (SAI), an electrophysiological measure of central cholinergic signal transmission. Healthy volunteers (n = 36) and patients with mild cognitive impairment (MCI, n = 20) underwent median nerve SAI and 3T structural MRI to determine the volume of the basal forebrain and the thalamus. Patients with MCI had smaller basal forebrain (p < 0.001) or thalamus volumes (p < 0.001) than healthy volunteers. Healthy SAI responders (> 10% SAI) had more basal forebrain volume than non-responders (p = 0.004) or patients with MCI (p < 0.001). More basal forebrain volume was associated with stronger SAI in healthy volunteers (r = 0.33, p < 0.05) but not patients with MCI. There was no significant relationship between thalamus volumes and SAI. Basal forebrain volume is associated with cholinergic function (SAI) in healthy volunteers but not in MCI patients. The in-vivo investigation of the structure–function relationship could further our understanding of the human cholinergic system in patients with suspected or known cholinergic system degeneration.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Brain mapping across 16 autism mouse models reveals a spectrum of functional connectivity subtypes

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is characterized by substantial, yet highly heterogeneous abnormalities in functional brain connectivity. However, the origin and significance of this phenomenon remain unclear. To unravel ASD connectopathy and relate it to underlying etiological heterogeneity, we carried out a bi-center cross-etiological investigation of fMRI-based connectivity in the mouse, in which specific ASD-relevant mutations can be isolated and modeled minimizing environmental contributions. By performing brain-wide connectivity mapping across 16 mouse mutants, we show that different ASD-associated etiologies cause a broad spectrum of connectional abnormalities in which diverse, often diverging, connectivity signatures are recognizable. Despite this heterogeneity, the identified connectivity alterations could be classified into four subtypes characterized by discrete signatures of network dysfunction. Our findings show that etiological variability is a key determinant of connectivity heterogeneity in ASD, hence reconciling conflicting findings in clinical populations. The identification of etiologically-relevant connectivity subtypes could improve diagnostic label accuracy in the non-syndromic ASD population and paves the way for personalized treatment approaches.
Mental HealthNature.com

Emotional representations of space vary as a function of peoples’ affect and interoceptive sensibility

Most research on people’s representation of space has focused on spatial appraisal and navigation. But there is more to space besides navigation and assessment: people have different emotional experiences at different places, which create emotionally tinged representations of space. Little is known about the emotional representation of space and the factors that shape it. The purpose of this study was to develop a graphic methodology to study the emotional representation of space and some of the environmental features (non-natural vs. natural) and personal features (affective state and interoceptive sensibility) that modulate it. We gave participants blank maps of the region where they lived and asked them to apply shade where they had happy/sad memories, and where they wanted to go after Covid-19 lockdown. Participants also completed self-reports on affective state and interoceptive sensibility. By adapting methods for analyzing neuroimaging data, we examined shaded pixels to quantify where and how strong emotions are represented in space. The results revealed that happy memories were consistently associated with similar spatial locations. Yet, this mapping response varied as a function of participants’ affective state and interoceptive sensibility. Certain regions were associated with happier memories in participants whose affective state was more positive and interoceptive sensibility was higher. The maps of happy memories, desired locations to visit after lockdown, and regions where participants recalled happier memories as a function of positive affect and interoceptive sensibility overlayed significantly with natural environments. These results suggest that people’s emotional representations of their environment are shaped by the naturalness of places, and by their affective state and interoceptive sensibility.
ScienceNature.com

Acquired olfactory loss alters functional connectivity and morphology

Removing function from a developed and functional sensory system is known to alter both cerebral morphology and functional connections. To date, a majority of studies assessing sensory-dependent plasticity have focused on effects from either early onset or long-term sensory loss and little is known how the recent sensory loss affects the human brain. With the aim of determining how recent sensory loss affects cerebral morphology and functional connectivity, we assessed differences between individuals with acquired olfactory loss (duration 7–36 months) and matched healthy controls in their grey matter volume, using multivariate pattern analyses, and functional connectivity, using dynamic connectivity analyses, within and from the olfactory cortex. Our results demonstrate that acquired olfactory loss is associated with altered grey matter volume in, among others, posterior piriform cortex, a core olfactory processing area, as well as the inferior frontal gyrus and angular gyrus. In addition, compared to controls, individuals with acquired anosmia displayed significantly stronger dynamic functional connectivity from the posterior piriform cortex to, among others, the angular gyrus, a known multisensory integration area. When assessing differences in dynamic functional connectivity from the angular gyrus, individuals with acquired anosmia had stronger connectivity from the angular gyrus to areas primary responsible for basic visual processing. These results demonstrate that recently acquired sensory loss is associated with both changed cerebral morphology within core olfactory areas and increase dynamic functional connectivity from olfactory cortex to cerebral areas processing multisensory integration.
HealthNature.com

Gravity-induced loss of aeration and atelectasis development in the preterm lung: a serial sonographic assessment

To assess the impact of gravity and time on the changes in the distribution patterns of loss of aeration and atelectasis development in very preterm infants. Preterm infants less than 32 weeks gestation were included in this prospective, observational study. Infants were assessed via serial lung ultrasound (LUS) score in four lung zones, performed on days 7, 14, 21, and 28 after birth.
ScienceNature.com

Comparison of mouse models reveals a molecular distinction between psychotic illness in PWS and schizophrenia

Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS) is a neurodevelopmental disorder caused by mutations affecting paternal chromosome 15q11-q13, and characterized by hypotonia, hyperphagia, impaired cognition, and behavioural problems. Psychotic illness is a challenging problem for individuals with PWS and has different rates of prevalence in distinct PWS genotypes. Previously, we demonstrated behavioural and cognitive endophenotypes of relevance to psychiatric illness in a mouse model for one of the associated PWS genotypes, namely PWS-IC, in which deletion of the imprinting centre leads to loss of paternally imprinted gene expression and over-expression of Ube3a. Here we examine the broader gene expression changes that are specific to the psychiatric endophenotypes seen in this model. To do this we compared the brain transcriptomic profile of the PWS-IC mouse to the PWS-cr model that carries a deletion of the PWS minimal critical interval spanning the snoRNA Snord116 and Ipw. Firstly, we examined the same behavioural and cognitive endophenotypes of relevance to psychiatric illness in the PWS-cr mice. Unlike the PWS-IC mice, PWS-cr exhibit no differences in locomotor activity, sensory-motor gating, and attention. RNA-seq analysis of neonatal whole brain tissue revealed a greater number of transcriptional changes between PWS-IC and wild-type littermates than between PWS-cr and wild-type littermates. Moreover, the differentially expressed genes in the PWS-IC brain were enriched for GWAS variants of episodes of psychotic illness but, interestingly, not schizophrenia. These data illustrate the molecular pathways that may underpin psychotic illness in PWS and have implications for potential therapeutic interventions.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Tet2 Controls the Responses of β cells to Inflammation in Autoimmune Diabetes

β cells may participate and contribute to their own demise during Type 1 diabetes (T1D). Here we report a role of their expression of Tet2 in regulating immune killing. Tet2 is induced in murine and human β cells with inflammation but its expression is reduced in surviving β cells. Tet2-KO mice that receive WT bone marrow transplants develop insulitis but not diabetes and islet infiltrates do not eliminate β cells even though immune cells from the mice can transfer diabetes to NOD/scid recipients. Tet2-KO recipients are protected from transfer of disease by diabetogenic immune cells.Tet2-KO β cells show reduced expression of IFNγ-induced inflammatory genes that are needed to activate diabetogenic T cells. Here we show that Tet2 regulates pathologic interactions between β cells and immune cells and controls damaging inflammatory pathways. Our data suggests that eliminating TET2 in β cells may reduce activating pathologic immune cells and killing of β cells.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

The promise(s) of mesenchymal stem cell therapy in averting preclinical diabetes: lessons from in vivo and in vitro model systems

Obesity (Ob) poses a significant risk factor for the onset of metabolic syndrome with associated complications, wherein the Mesenchymal Stem Cell (MSC) therapy shows pre-clinical success. Here, we explore the therapeutic applications of human Placental MSCs (P-MSCs) to address Ob-associated Insulin Resistance (IR) and its complications. In the present study, we show that intramuscular injection of P-MSCs homed more towards the visceral site, restored HOMA-IR and glucose homeostasis in the WNIN/GR-Ob (Ob-T2D) rats. P-MSC therapy was effective in re-establishing the dysregulated cytokines. We report that the P-MSCs activates PI3K-Akt signaling and regulates the Glut4-dependant glucose uptake and its utilization in WNIN/GR-Ob (Ob-T2D) rats compared to its control. Our data reinstates P-MSC treatment's potent application to alleviate IR and restores peripheral blood glucose clearance evidenced in stromal vascular fraction (SVF) derived from white adipose tissue (WAT) of the WNIN/GR-Ob rats. Gaining insights, we show the activation of the PI3K-Akt pathway by P-MSCs both in vivo and in vitro (palmitate primed 3T3-L1 cells) to restore the insulin sensitivity dysregulated adipocytes. Our findings suggest a potent application of P-MSCs in pre-clinical/Ob-T2D management.
IndustryNature.com

Haplotype-resolved de novo assembly of the Vero cell line genome

The Vero cell line is the most used continuous cell line for viral vaccine manufacturing with more than 40 years of accumulated experience in the vaccine industry. Additionally, the Vero cell line has shown a high affinity for infection by MERS-CoV, SARS-CoV, and recently SARS-CoV-2, emerging as an important discovery and screening tool to support the global research and development efforts in this COVID-19 pandemic. However, the lack of a reference genome for the Vero cell line has limited our understanding of host–virus interactions underlying such affinity of the Vero cell towards key emerging pathogens, and more importantly our ability to redesign high-yield vaccine production processes using Vero genome editing. In this paper, we present an annotated highly contiguous 2.9 Gb assembly of the Vero cell genome. In addition, several viral genome insertions, including Adeno-associated virus serotypes 3, 4, 7, and 8, have been identified, giving valuable insights into quality control considerations for cell-based vaccine production systems. Variant calling revealed that, in addition to interferon, chemokines, and caspases-related genes lost their functions. Surprisingly, the ACE2 gene, which was previously identified as the host cell entry receptor for SARS-CoV and SARS-CoV-2, also lost function in the Vero genome due to structural variations.
CancerNature.com

Asymmetric binomial statistics explains organelle partitioning variance in cancer cell proliferation

Asymmetric inheritance of organelles and compounds between daughter cells is considered a hallmark for differentiation and rejuvenation in stem-like and cancer cells, as much as a mechanism for enhancing resistance in bacteria populations. In non-differentiating homogeneous cancer cells, asymmetric division is still poorly investigated. Here, we present a method based on the binomial partitioning process that allows the measurement of asymmetric organelle partitioning with multiple live cell markers without genetically mutating the cells. We demonstrate our method by measuring simultaneously the partitioning of three cellular elements, i.e., cytoplasm, membrane, and mitochondria in human Jurkat T-cells. We found that although cell cytoplasm is partitioned symmetrically, mitochondria and membrane lipids are asymmetrically partitioned between daughter cells. Moreover, we observe that mitochondria and membrane lipids present a stable positive correlation with cytoplasm, incompatibly with a binomial partition mechanism produced by two independent partitioning processes. Our experimental apparatus, combined with our theoretical framework, could be generalized to different cell kinds, providing a tool for understanding partitioning-driven biological processes.
SoftwareNature.com

Anytime collaborative brain–computer interfaces for enhancing perceptual group decision-making

In this paper we present, and test in two realistic environments, collaborative Brain-Computer Interfaces (cBCIs) that can significantly increase both the speed and the accuracy of perceptual group decision-making. The key distinguishing features of this work are: (1) our cBCIs combine behavioural, physiological and neural data in such a way as to be able to provide a group decision at any time after the quickest team member casts their vote, but the quality of a cBCI-assisted decision improves monotonically the longer the group decision can wait; (2) we apply our cBCIs to two realistic scenarios of military relevance (patrolling a dark corridor and manning an outpost at night where users need to identify any unidentified characters that appear) in which decisions are based on information conveyed through video feeds; and (3) our cBCIs exploit Event-Related Potentials (ERPs) elicited in brain activity by the appearance of potential threats but, uniquely, the appearance time is estimated automatically by the system (rather than being unrealistically provided to it). As a result of these elements, in the two test environments, groups assisted by our cBCIs make both more accurate and faster decisions than when individual decisions are integrated in more traditional manners.
CancerNature.com

Epigenetic control of melanoma cell invasiveness by the stem cell factor SALL4

Melanoma cells rely on developmental programs during tumor initiation and progression. Here we show that the embryonic stem cell (ESC) factor Sall4 is re-expressed in the Tyr::NrasQ61K; Cdkn2a−/− melanoma model and that its expression is necessary for primary melanoma formation. Surprisingly, while Sall4 loss prevents tumor formation, it promotes micrometastases to distant organs in this melanoma-prone mouse model. Transcriptional profiling and in vitro assays using human melanoma cells demonstrate that SALL4 loss induces a phenotype switch and the acquisition of an invasive phenotype. We show that SALL4 negatively regulates invasiveness through interaction with the histone deacetylase (HDAC) 2 and direct co-binding to a set of invasiveness genes. Consequently, SALL4 knock down, as well as HDAC inhibition, promote the expression of an invasive signature, while inhibition of histone acetylation partially reverts the invasiveness program induced by SALL4 loss. Thus, SALL4 appears to regulate phenotype switching in melanoma through an HDAC2-mediated mechanism.
CancerNature.com

The retinoid X receptor α modulator K-80003 suppresses inflammatory and catabolic responses in a rat model of osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis (OA), a most common and highly prevalent joint disease, is closely associated with dysregulated expression and modification of RXRα. However, the role of RXRα in the pathophysiology of OA remains unknown. The present study aimed to investigate whether RXRα modulator, such as K-80003 can treat OA. Experimental OA was induced by intra-articular injection of monosodium iodoacetate (MIA) in the knee joint of rats. Articular cartilage degeneration was assessed using Safranin-O and fast green staining. Synovial inflammation was measured using hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) staining and enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA). Expressions of MMP-13, ADAMTS-4 and ERα in joints were analyzed by immunofluorescence staining. Western blot, RT-PCR and co-Immunoprecipitation (co-IP) were used to assess the effects of K-80003 on RXRα-ERα interaction. Retinoid X receptor α (RXRα) modulator K‐80003 prevented the degeneration of articular cartilage, reduced synovial inflammation, and alleviated osteoarthritic pain in rats. Furthermore, K-80003 markedly inhibited IL-1β‐induced p65 nuclear translocation and IκBα degradation, and down-regulate the expression of HIF-2α, proteinases (MMP9, MMP13, ADAMTS-4) and pro-inflammatory factors (IL-6 and TNFα) in primary chondrocytes. Additionally, knockdown of ERα with siRNA blocked these effects of K-80003 in chondrocytes. In conclusion, RXRα modulators K-80003 suppresses inflammatory and catabolic responses in OA, suggesting that targeting RXRα‐ERα interaction by RXRα modulators might be a novel therapeutic approach for OA treatment.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

MBD2 acts as a repressor to maintain the homeostasis of the Th1 program in type 1 diabetes by regulating the STAT1-IFN-γ axis

The methyl-CpG-binding domain 2 (MBD2) interprets DNA methylome-encoded information through binding to the methylated CpG DNA, by which it regulates target gene expression at the transcriptional level. Although derailed DNA methylation has long been recognized to trigger or promote autoimmune responses in type 1 diabetes (T1D), the exact role of MBD2 in T1D pathogenesis, however, remains poorly defined. Herein, we generated an Mbd2 knockout model in the NOD background and found that Mbd2 deficiency exacerbated the development of spontaneous T1D in NOD mice. Adoptive transfer of Mbd2−/− CD4 T cells into NOD.scid mice further confirmed the observation. Mechanistically, Th1 stimulation rendered the Stat1 promoter to undergo a DNA methylation turnover featured by the changes of DNA methylation levels or patterns along with the induction of MBD2 expression, which then bound to the methylated CpG DNA within the Stat1 promoter, by which MBD2 maintains the homeostasis of Th1 program to prevent autoimmunity. As a result, ectopic MBD2 expression alleviated CD4 T cell diabetogenicity following their adoptive transfer into NOD.scid mice. Collectively, our data suggest that MBD2 could be a viable target to develop epigenetic-based therapeutics against T1D in clinical settings.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Distribution of diabetic retinopathy in diabetes mellitus patients and its association rules with other eye diseases

The study aims to explore the distribution characteristics and influencing factors of diabetic retinopathy (DR) in diabetes mellitus (DM) patients and association rules of eye diseases in these patients. Data were obtained from 1284 DM patients at Henan Provincial People’s Hospital. Association rules were employed to calculate the probability of the common occurrence of eye-related diseases in DM patients. A web visualization network diagram was used to display the association rules of the eye-related diseases in DM patients. DR prevalence in people aged < 40 years (≥ 58.5%) was higher than that in those aged 50–60 years (≤ 43.7%). Patients with DM in rural areas were more likely to have DR than those in urban areas (56.2% vs. 35.6%, P < 0.001). DR prevalence in Pingdingshan City (68.4%) was significantly higher than in other cities. The prevalence of DR in patients who had DM for ≥ 5 years was higher than in other groups (P < 0.001). About 33.07% of DM patients had both diabetic maculopathy and DR, and 36.02% had both diabetic maculopathy and cataracts. The number of strong rules in patients ≥ 60 years old was more than those in people under 60 in age, and those in rural areas had more strong rules than those in urban areas. DM patients with one or more eye diseases are at higher risks of other eye diseases than general DM patients. These association rules are affected by factors such as age, region, disease duration, and DR severity.
HealthNature.com

Comparative efficacy and cognitive function of magnetic seizure therapy vs. electroconvulsive therapy for major depressive disorder: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Magnetic seizure therapy (MST) has established efficacy in the treatment of depression and a growing evidence base in the treatment of depression. We conducted the first systematic review and meta-analysis of the efficacy of MST in anti-depressive treatment and its impact on cognitive function (INPLASY registration number: INPLASY202170061). We searched for controlled trials published in English between 1 January 2001 to 31 December 2020 in PubMed, EMBASE, Cochrane Library, Web of Science, and PsycINFO databases. The evaluation process strictly followed the Cochrane bias risk assessment tool into the literature, and Meta-analysis was performed according to the Cochrane System Reviewer’s Manual. Data from a total of 285 patients from 10 studies were retained in the quantitative synthesis. The results showed no significant difference between MST and ECT in the antidepressant effect (SDM −0.13 [−0.78;0.52]). Compared with ECT, MST showed shorter recovery time (MD −5.67 [−9.75; −1.60]) and reorientation time (MD −14.67 [−27.96; −1.41]); and MST showed less cognitive impairment on the immediate recall of words (SDM 0.80 [0.35;1.25]), delayed recall of words (SDM 0.99 [0.01;0.74]), visual-spatial immediate memory (SDM 0.51 [0.20;0.83]), visual-spatial delayed memory (SDM 0.57 [0.11;1.02]), and the verbal fluency (SDM 0.51 [0.20;0.83]). Our evidence-based study is the first meta-analysis on the efficacy of MST in anti-depressive treatment and its effect on cognitive function. It showed that the curative effect of MST in anti-depressive treatment is equivalent to that of ECT. Besides, depressive patients with MST benefit more from cognitive function compared with ECT.
Women's HealthNature.com

Perceived stress during labor and its association with depressive symptomatology, anxiety, and pain catastrophizing

Perceived stress is a dimension of the maternal stress response, however little data is available on perceived stress levels and its associated psychological risk factors during labor. In this secondary data analysis from a prospective study evaluating epidural regimens, we investigated the potential associations between depressive symptomatology, anxiety, and pain catastrophizing with perceived stress during labor. Healthy nulliparous adult women with term singleton pregnancies requesting for epidural analgesia in early labor were included. Assessments were administered after epidural analgesia and adequate pain relief were achieved. Perceived stress (Perceived Stress Scale, PSS, high PSS ≥ 16), depressive symptomatology (Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale, EPDS, high EPDS ≥ 10), and pain catastrophizing (Pain Catastrophizing Scale, PCS, high total PCS ≥ 25) were assessed as categorical variables. Additionally, anxiety (State-trait Anxiety Inventory, STAI), PCS total and its subscales (rumination, magnification and helplessness) were analyzed as continuous variables. Univariate and multivariable logistic regression models were used to identify factors associated with high PSS. Of 801 women included, 411 (51.9%) had high PSS. High EPDS (OR 2.16, 95%CI 1.36–3.44), increasing trait anxiety (OR 1.17, 95%CI 1.14–1.20), and increasing pain magnification (OR 1.12, 95%CI 1.05–1.19) were independently associated with high PSS. Depressive symptomatology, trait anxiety, and pain magnification were associated with perceived stress during labor, providing impetus for future research aimed at detecting and alleviating stress and its psychological or pain association factors.
Mental HealthNature.com

Disrupted intrinsic functional brain topology in patients with major depressive disorder

Aberrant topological organization of whole-brain networks has been inconsistently reported in studies of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD), reflecting limited sample sizes. To address this issue, we utilized a big data sample of MDD patients from the REST-meta-MDD Project, including 821 MDD patients and 765 normal controls (NCs) from 16 sites. Using the Dosenbach 160 node atlas, we examined whole-brain functional networks and extracted topological features (e.g., global and local efficiency, nodal efficiency, and degree) using graph theory-based methods. Linear mixed-effect models were used for group comparisons to control for site variability; robustness of results was confirmed (e.g., multiple topological parameters, different node definitions, and several head motion control strategies were applied). We found decreased global and local efficiency in patients with MDD compared to NCs. At the nodal level, patients with MDD were characterized by decreased nodal degrees in the somatomotor network (SMN), dorsal attention network (DAN) and visual network (VN) and decreased nodal efficiency in the default mode network (DMN), SMN, DAN, and VN. These topological differences were mostly driven by recurrent MDD patients, rather than first-episode drug naive (FEDN) patients with MDD. In this highly powered multisite study, we observed disrupted topological architecture of functional brain networks in MDD, suggesting both locally and globally decreased efficiency in brain networks.
ScienceNature.com

Su(Hw) primes 66D and 7F Drosophila chorion genes loci for amplification through chromatin decondensation

Suppressor of Hairy wing [Su(Hw)] is an insulator protein that participates in regulating chromatin architecture and gene repression in Drosophila. In previous studies we have shown that Su(Hw) is also required for pre-replication complex (pre-RC) recruitment on Su(Hw)-bound sites (SBSs) in Drosophila S2 cells and pupa. Here, we describe the effect of Su(Hw) on developmentally regulated amplification of 66D and 7F Drosophila amplicons in follicle cells (DAFCs), widely used as models in replication studies. We show Su(Hw) binding co-localizes with all known DAFCs in Drosophila ovaries, whereas disruption of Su(Hw) binding to 66D and 7F DAFCs causes a two-fold decrease in the amplification of these loci. The complete loss of Su(Hw) binding to chromatin impairs pre-RC recruitment to all amplification regulatory regions of 66D and 7F loci at early oogenesis (prior to DAFCs amplification). These changes coincide with a considerable Su(Hw)-dependent condensation of chromatin at 66D and 7F loci. Although we observed the Brm, ISWI, Mi-2, and CHD1 chromatin remodelers at SBSs genome wide, their remodeler activity does not appear to be responsible for chromatin decondensation at the 66D and 7F amplification regulatory regions. We have discovered that, in addition to the CBP/Nejire and Chameau histone acetyltransferases, the Gcn5 acetyltransferase binds to 66D and 7F DAFCs at SBSs and this binding is dependent on Su(Hw). We propose that the main function of Su(Hw) in developmental amplification of 66D and 7F DAFCs is to establish a chromatin structure that is permissive to pre-RC recruitment.

