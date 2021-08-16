Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Daily Joke: Parrot Saves Mice from a Man in a Pet Store

By Ayesha Muhammad
Posted by 
Amomama
Amomama
 5 days ago

One day, a man visited a pet store to buy a bunch of live mice to feed his python. He looked around but couldn't find any store manager or other staff members to talk to. Suddenly, his attention was diverted.

He saw a parrot sitting in a cage, chatting and flapping its wings. The man was amazed by the little bird and walked over to closely examine it. But the moment he reached near the cage, he was startled by the parrot's response.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09XaEp_0bSthEde00

"Your fly is undone," said the parrot.

The man's flushed cheeks were so prominent that he thought he'd make a spectacle of himself. He looked around to ensure that nobody was looking at him and then closed his zipper.

"Your pants have a slit back," remarked the parrot.

Again, the man felt embarrassed and after looking around, he covered his butt with his hand.

"Your shoelaces are untied," said the parrot, clearly not coming slow.

Following the parrot's comment, he quickly bent down and tied his shoelaces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AXRNy_0bSthEde00

"Farted! ... You little fart," cried the parrot.

The poor man was so ashamed that he ran straight to the exit door.

Soon afterward, the mice, who were watching the whole scene from their cage, called out to the parrot happily,

"Coco, thank you! You saved our lives again. You know we’ll make it up to you.”

We can't help but feel for the poor man because he will never come back to the store again!

ANOTHER JOKE ABOUT PARROTS

In another joke, a magician bought a parrot to help him in one of his magic sequences. After performing with the magician for a few weeks, the parrot started jeering at him during the magic shows.

One day, the magician was performing an act, when suddenly, the parrot started shouting:

"It's under his hat, it's up his sleeve, his assistant has it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OnopI_0bSthEde00

The furious magician told the parrot to mend his ways but didn't chase him away. Days passed and one evening, he was busy performing on a cruise ship when it started sinking.

After a long while, the magician woke up and found himself on a piece of driftwood. When he looked around for his parrot, he was relieved to see it standing on the opposite end.

The magician thought it best not to talk to the parrot because he hadn't forgotten about its heckling act. The two spent nearly two days floating at sea without talking to each other. Eventually, the parrot broke the awkward silence.

"All right, I give up. Where's the boat?" cried the parrot.

If you want to giggle some more, you might like this joke about a burglar who broke into an empty house while the owners were away on vacation. However, he was soon startled by a talking parrot inside the house.

Sources: ViralGfHealth, Upjoke

Comments / 1

Amomama

Amomama

New York City, NY
317K+
Followers
30K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

AmoMama creates actual, engaging, and meaningful content for a global audience. We collect and tell news and stories of people from all over the world.

 https://news.amomama.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parrots#Pet Store#Store Manager#Parrot Saves Mice#Coco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Python
Related
AnimalsPosted by
Amomama

Someone Tied Corgis to a Tree during Terrible Storm, TikToker Takes Action

A TikToker has taken to the video-sharing platform to advocate against animal cruelty and negligence after saving two corgis tied to a tree during a heavy storm. Two lucky puppies owe their lives to a caring TikToker who discovered them wet, shivering, and hungry under a heavy downpour. The kind fellow shared a video of the encounter alongside a warning to pet owners.
AnimalsPosted by
Amomama

Cat Meows Persistently and Saves Its 83-Year-Old Owner from Death

Officers in Bodmin, UK, rescued an 83-year-old missing woman thanks to her cat's timely intervention. The Bodmin police shared the news on Twitter, crediting the loyal pet with saving its owner from death. A rescue operation in Bodmin has become a highly discussed topic on social media since the police...
AgriculturePosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Farmer Thought He Overpaid for a Rooster

This story about an overachieving rooster is bound to make you chuckle. Randy sure is determined; we'll give him that. A farmer has 200 hens but no rooster. Because he wants chicks, the farmer goes down the road to the neighboring farm and asks if there is a rooster for sale.
AnimalsPosted by
Shore News Network

Tiny abandoned Chihuahua sobs waiting for someone to save him

A tiny chihuahua was abandoned on the streets. He was spotted by children in the area. His nails were so very long and he couldn’t see well anymore. He was a senior. Rescuers carefully and lovingly started the process of trying to rescue him. He was very scared and since he couldn’t see, he was scared of everything.
PetsDaily Californian

Why you should get a long-haired chihuahua

Chihuahuas are known for being tiny, feisty and protective. I grew up with a long-haired chihuahua — a chihuahua with long hair — named Bell for 11 years, which is basically half of my life. Although I had to say goodbye, I only have good memories from the little furball that loved to play and always snuggled on top of my gray Jansport backpack. If you’re considering adopting a pet, here’s why you should choose a long-haired chihuahua.
Animalslovemeow.com

Kitten Comes Bounding Up to Couple on a Beach and Asks to Travel with Them

A kitten came running to a couple and insisted on being their travel buddy. Claire and Derek (of Rocking Life On The Road) were traveling in Greece in their motorhome when they came across an unexpected visitor. A little tabby came bounding over and asked for food when they were out enjoying the sunset on a beach.
AnimalsPosted by
My Country 95.5

4-Year-Old Returns Home With Baby Deer As New Friend

Have you ever read the novel The Yearling? It is a famous novel first published back in 1938 and made into a movie in 1948. This would be the modern-day telling of that story. Meet Dominic Brown- when his parents took him on vacation in the Shenandoah National Park young Dominic went for a walk and returned home with a new friend... A baby deer.
Petskiss951.com

The Worlds Healthiest Dog Breeds

Who doesn’t love dogs; they’re mans (and woman’s) best friend after all. When it comes to choosing which kind of dog you want, there can be a lot of factors involved. One thing all dog owners want though, is for their dogs to have long, healthy lives. While all dogs can achieve long and healthy lives, certain breeds are considered healthier than others.
PetsKLFY.com

Pet Stop: Baby needs a forever home

Meet Baby! He is looking for a home through Animal Rescue Foundation of Louisiana – ARFLA! He’s about five months old and a playful puppy. He will be larger when fully grown. Baby gets along with other dogs and cats. He’s currently in a foster home available for a forever home. Visit https://www.arfla.org/ for more information or to adopt ‘Baby.’
PetsPosted by
Shore News Network

Injured dog found in woods gives her new owner the best surprise

A man walking in the woods stumbled on an injured dog. The dog was starving and very thirsty. He gave the dog food and water and brought her home. He noticed she had a hard time walking so he brought her to the Animal Hospital where it was determined that she had two broken legs which were almost healed. He gave her lots of therapy and exercise to continue to heal the leg.
Animalsfemalefirst.co.uk

Parrot embarrasses owner with burping and farting

Ryan Cannon says his parrot Chickenhawk burps, farts and speaks in a thick Glaswegian accent as she mimicks him. A parrot has ruffled feathers with her burping, farting and raving. Chickenhawk has become a hit on the social media platform Snapchat as she speaks in a thick Glaswegian accent. Ryan...
Animalswashingtonnewsday.com

Momma Cat Introduces Her Kitten to the Family Dog in Adorable Video

Momma Cat Introduces Her Kitten to the Family Dog in Adorable Video. Web fans have been thrilled by a video supposedly showing a mother cat introducing her kitten to the family dog. Over 1.5 million people have seen a YouTube video titled “Cat Mom Introducing Her 1 Week Old Kitten...

Comments / 1

Community Policy