Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Opening Bell: Futures, Stocks Drop On Rising Economic, COVID, Geopolitical Fears

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina production, retail sales growth slow sharply. European stocks cap longest winning streak on record. US equity futures for the Dow Jones, S&P 500, NASDAQ and Russell 2000, along with European stocks all dropped in unison on Monday after weaker than expected economic data from China earlier in the day accelerated fears the global economic recovery is losing steam. Adding to market worries were the escalating cases of COVID-19 worldwide, which led to Sydney, Australia today recording its deadliest day of the pandemic thus far.

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Index Futures#Dow Futures#Stock Futures#Economic Recovery#Futures Contracts#Opening Bell#Covid#European#Fomc#Dow Jones#Nasdaq#Russell 2000#Taliban#The Reflation Trade#Stoxx#The Shanghai Composite#Sino#Hang Seng#Fed#Treasury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
China
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Currenciesinvesting.com

Large eurodollar futures contract trade signals year-end funding pressure

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - What appears to be a large bet placed this week in the eurodollar futures market that tracks short-term funding rate expectations over several years is signaling potential excessive year-end demand for U.S. dollars from banks and corporations. The volume for eurodollar futures contracts expiring December 2021...
Businessinvesting.com

Markets, U.S. Dollar Shrug FOMC Minutes

The FOMC minutes were supposed to be dovish but markets cant shake off St Louis Fed's Bulllard's remarks about an ultra rapid taper (see Tweets below). The loudest voices at the FOMC are calling for a near-term taper but the FOMC Minutes indicated that the core of the Fed wants to see more data. Weak outlook from broker Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) did not help either. Despite a dollar dip on the data, it stormed back in Asian trading and increasingly threatens a run on stops as multi-month levels give way. US initial jobless claims add a further risk. Tuesday's Premium trade of shorting NASDAQ at 15000 deepens further in the money. NZD/USD long was stopped out at 6840.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

HK, China stocks drop on deepening fears of Beijing's regulations

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks dropped over 2% to hit a more than nine-month low on Friday, while China shares also fell sharply on deepening concerns over the economic slowdown and Beijing’s regulatory tightening. ** Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dropped 2.3% to 24,739.60 by lunch break, after...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Delta, Fed dominate economic conversation as stocks jump, oil drops

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Stocks recovered ground on Friday despite concerns about economic growth amid rising COVID-19 cases, which continued to take its toll on oil prices. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended up 0.65%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.81% and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.19%. However, all three indices ended with weekly losses following a steep mid-week sell-off after Federal Reserve meeting minutes underlined the U.S. central bank's plans to pare back stimulus by year's end.
Businessraleighnews.net

India's stock market on fire despite Covid & inflation fears

India's benchmark S&P Bombay Stock Exchange index, Sensex, has more than doubled since last year, with record high gains in August and an equity market capitalization of around $3 trillion. The gains put India's benchmark index at the top of the list of the globe's best performers among primary indexes...
MarketsFXStreet.com

US dollar surges higher on Delta concerns, hawkish FOMC Minutes

The US dollar has rallied against almost every other currency in the world in the past week, particularly versus emerging market ones, as investors avoid risk assets and ramp up bets in favour of Federal Reserve policy tightening. Emerging market currencies have been especially badly hit in the past seven...
StocksPosted by
IBTimes

Stocks Rebound After Delta, Fed Jolt

European and US stocks rebounded on Friday after fears over the fast-spreading Delta variant, the Federal Reserve's taper plans and China's regulatory crackdown took the wind out of the sails of the global recovery rally this week. Asian markets continued to fall, however, with HK's main index down 5.8 percent...
New York City, NYinvesting.com

U.S. dollar scales 9-month peak on Fed taper outlook, Delta variant

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. dollar rose to a nine-month high on Thursday, as worries about widespread coronavirus infections and Federal Reserve meeting minutes showing it was considering reducing pandemic-era stimulus this year hit global stocks and commodity-linked currencies. The dollar index, which measures its performance against six currencies, hit...
Marketsinvesting.com

Jittery Markets Post-Fed

It's been a very strange start to trading on Thursday, with stock markets suffering heavy losses as the rotation into safety gathers significant pace following the release of the Fed minutes. It's easy to point to the Fed minutes as the cause of the sell-off but what did we actually...
WorldJournal Review

Asian stocks retreat on lack of direction from Fed, pandemic

SINGAPORE (AP) — Asian stock markets retreated Thursday after U.S. central bank policymakers made no firm decision on when to unwind their support measures for the economy. Regional indices tracked losses on Wall Street. The lack of a directive from the Federal Reserve fueled worries over surging coronavirus infections caused by the delta variant, and the pandemic's impact on consumer spending and jobs growth.
MarketsStreet.Com

Dow Futures Tumble as Fed Tapering, COVID Concerns Grip World Markets

Global stocks on pace for worst week since February as COIVD surge hits growth prospects, Fed tapering rattles bulls. Fed Minutes point to 2021 start for tapering, but intense debate on timing and process. Toyota plans production cuts as chip shortage, COVID spike shuts plants in Asia region. VIX volatility...
Marketsactionforex.com

US Dollar Gains Momentum After Hawkish FOMC Minutes

US stocks declined on Wednesday as the market reacted to the latest Federal Reserve minutes. The minutes showed that most members of the bank’s monetary policy committee believe that the economic recovery could help tapering by the end of this year. These minutes supported statements by some of the bank’s officials. On Wednesday, Fed’s Eric Rosengreen said that the bank should start tapering its asset purchases and that some Federal stimulus should be removed to supercharge the economy. He argued that some of the measures like the enhanced unemployment benefits were encouraging some people not to work. The Dow Jones index declined by 382 points while the S&P 500 fell by 47 points.

Comments / 0

Community Policy