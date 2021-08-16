Opening Bell: Futures, Stocks Drop On Rising Economic, COVID, Geopolitical Fears
China production, retail sales growth slow sharply. European stocks cap longest winning streak on record. US equity futures for the Dow Jones, S&P 500, NASDAQ and Russell 2000, along with European stocks all dropped in unison on Monday after weaker than expected economic data from China earlier in the day accelerated fears the global economic recovery is losing steam. Adding to market worries were the escalating cases of COVID-19 worldwide, which led to Sydney, Australia today recording its deadliest day of the pandemic thus far.www.investing.com
Comments / 0