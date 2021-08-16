Cancel
Environment

Monday brings more heat, a return of smoky conditions

By Kevin
thorntonweather.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a bit of a break from the smoke, it will return again today. The above normal temperatures that we have been seeing will continue, at least for a few more days. The day starts off with sunny skies. This afternoon we may see a few clouds but nothing too intrusive. The smoke will again return, mostly this afternoon and overnight. Overall conditions will be calm and dry with highs topping out a bit above the 90 degree mark.

