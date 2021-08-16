Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Women's Health

Using the WHO safe childbirth checklist to improve essential care delivery as part of the district-wide maternal and newborn health quality improvement initiative, a time series study

By Befikadu Bitewulign ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-9006-4873
BioMed Central
 6 days ago

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 821 (2021) Cite this article. Care bundles are a set of three to five evidence-informed practices which, when performed collectively and reliably, may improve health system performance and patient care. To date, many studies conducted to improve the quality of essential birth care practices (EBPs) have focused primarily on provider- level and have fallen short of the predicted impact on care quality, indicating that a systems approach is needed to improve the delivery of reliable quality care.

bmchealthservres.biomedcentral.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Health#Study Group#Health Care#Qual#The Who Scc#Mnh#Stata#Tankua Abergele#Ci#Dugna Fango#Southern Nations#People#Snnp#Lmic#Ebp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Women's HealthBioMed Central

Stakeholders perceptions regarding implementing maternal and newborn health care programs in Rwanda

While maternal and newborn deaths has been decreasing since 2008 in Rwanda, there is room for improvement to meet its sustainable development goals. The maternal and newborn health care program needs to be monitored to ensure its effective implementation. This study therefore aimed to explore stakeholder’s perceptions of the Rwandan maternal and newborn health care program to identify areas for improvement.
Women's HealthBioMed Central

Maternal health care professionals’ experiences and views on the use of obstetric ultrasound in Rwanda: A cross-sectional study

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 789 (2021) Cite this article. This study, undertaken in Rwanda, aimed to investigate health professionals’ experiences and views on the following topics: current clinical guidelines for ultrasound from second trimester at the clinic, regional and national levels, and adherence to clinical guidelines; medically indicated ultrasound examinations; non-medical use of ultrasound including ultrasounds on maternal request; commercialisation of ultrasound; the value of ultrasound in relation to other clinical examinations in pregnancy; and ultrasound and medicalisation of pregnancy.
Women's HealthBioMed Central

Existing barriers to utilization of health services for maternal and newborn care in rural Western Kenya

Understanding the existing barriers to utilization of maternal and newborn health care services can inform improvement of care services in the rural settings in sub-Saharan Africa. However, how unintended pregnancy relates to the uptake of antenatal care (ANC) services and also how gaps in the role of the community health workers and health facilities affect maternal and newborn care and referral services are poorly understood.
Health ServicesBioMed Central

Interprofessional advanced access – a quality improvement protocol for expanding access to primary care services

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 812 (2021) Cite this article. The Advanced Access (AA) Model has shown considerable success in improving timely access for patients in primary care settings. As a result, a majority of family physicians have implemented AA in their organizations over the last decade. However, despite its widespread use, few professionals other than physicians and nurse practitioners have implemented the model. Among those who have integrated it to their practice, a wide variation in the level of implementation is observed, suggesting a need to support primary care teams in continuous improvement with AA implementation. This quality improvement research project aims to document and measure the processes and effects of practice facilitation, to implement and improve AA within interprofessional teams.
HealthBioMed Central

Patient and healthcare provider perspectives on adherence with antihypertensive medications: an exploratory qualitative study in Tanzania

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 834 (2021) Cite this article. Poor medication adherence is an extraordinarily common problem worldwide that contributes to inadequate control of many chronic diseases, including Hypertension (HT). Globally, less than 14% of the estimated 1.4 billion patients with HT achieve optimal control. A myriad of barriers, across patient, healthcare provider, and system levels, contributes to poor medication adherence. Few studies have explored the reasons for poor medication adherence in Tanzania and other African countries.
Health ServicesBioMed Central

Association between post-hospital clinic and telephone follow-up provider visits with 30-day readmission risk in an integrated health system

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 826 (2021) Cite this article. Follow-up visits with clinic providers after hospital discharge may not be feasible for some patients due to functional limitations, transportation challenges, need for physical distancing, or fear of exposure especially during the current COVID-19 pandemic. Methods. The...
Health ServicesBioMed Central

Characterizing rescue performance in a tertiary care medical center: a systems approach to provide management decision support

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 843 (2021) Cite this article. Allocation of limited resources to improve quality, patient safety, and outcomes is a decision-making challenge health care leaders face every day. While much valuable health care management research has concentrated on administrative data analysis, this approach often falls short of providing actionable information essential for effective management of specific system implementations and complex systems. This comprehensive performance analysis of a hospital-wide system illustrates application of various analysis approaches to support understanding specific system behaviors and identify leverage points for improvement. The study focuses on performance of a hospital rescue system supporting early recognition and response to patient deterioration, which is essential to reduce preventable inpatient deaths.
Health ServicesBioMed Central

Value configurations for balancing standardization and customization in chronic care: a qualitative study

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 845 (2021) Cite this article. Demands for both customization and standardization are increasing in healthcare. At the same time, resources are scarce, and healthcare managers are urged to improve efficiency. A framework of three value configurations – shop, chain, and network – has been proposed for how healthcare operations can be designed and organized for efficient value creation. In this paper, use of value configurations for balancing of standardization and customization is explored in the context of care for chronic mental conditions.
WorldBioMed Central

CO-FLOW: COvid-19 Follow-up care paths and Long-term Outcomes Within the Dutch health care system: study protocol of a multicenter prospective cohort study following patients 2 years after hospital discharge

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 847 (2021) Cite this article. First studies indicate that up to 6 months after hospital discharge, coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) causes severe physical, cognitive, and psychological impairments, which may affect participation and health-related quality of life (HRQoL). After hospitalization for COVID-19, a number of patients are referred to medical rehabilitation centers or skilled nursing facilities for further treatment, while others go home with or without aftercare. The aftercare paths include 1] community-based rehabilitation; 2] in- and outpatient medical rehabilitation; 3] inpatient rehabilitation in skilled nursing facilities; and 4] sheltered care (inpatient). These aftercare paths and the trajectories of recovery after COVID-19 urgently need long-term in-depth evaluation to optimize and personalize treatment. CO-FLOW aims, by following the outcomes and aftercare paths of all COVID-19 patients after hospital discharge, to systematically study over a 2-year period: 1] trajectories of physical, cognitive, and psychological recovery; 2] patient flows, healthcare utilization, patient satisfaction with aftercare, and barriers/facilitators regarding aftercare as experienced by healthcare professionals; 3] effects of physical, cognitive, and psychological outcomes on participation and HRQoL; and 4] predictors for long-term recovery, health care utilization, and patient satisfaction with aftercare.
WorldBioMed Central

Regional variation of potentially avoidable hospitalisations in Switzerland: an observational study

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 849 (2021) Cite this article. Primary health care is subject to regional variation, which may be due to unequal and inefficient distribution of services. One key measure of such variation are potentially avoidable hospitalisations, i.e., hospitalisations for conditions that could have been dealt with in situ by sufficient primary health care provision. Particularly, potentially avoidable hospitalisations for ambulatory care-sensitive conditions (ACSCs) are a substantial and growing burden for health care systems that require targeting in health care policy.
WorldBioMed Central

How government health insurance coverage of novel anti-cancer medicines benefited patients in China – a retrospective analysis of hospital clinical data

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 856 (2021) Cite this article. China started to cover novel medicines for the treatment of major cancers, such as trastuzumab for breast cancer by the government health insurance programs since 2016. Limited data have been published on the use of cancer medications and little is known about how government health insurance coverage of novel anti-cancer medicines benefited patients in the real world. This study aimed to generate evidence to inform the health security authorities to optimize the government health insurance coverage of novel anti-cancer medicines as a more inclusive and equal policy, through which each of the needed patient can get access to the novel anti-cancer medicines regardless of the ability to pay.
HealthPosted by
Benzinga

GE Healthcare, Amazon Web Services Form Strategic Collaboration To Transform Care Delivery And Help Clinicians Improve Patient Care

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) GE Healthcare collaborates with Amazon.com, Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deliver AI and cloud-based imaging solutions, integrated data, and clinical and operational insights to hospitals and healthcare providers. GE Healthcare will offer its AI-based imaging applications and Edison Health Services platform on...
HealthBioMed Central

Demand for malaria rapid diagnostic test, health care-seeking behaviour, and drug use among rural community members with fever or malaria-like illness in Ebonyi state, Nigeria: a cross-sectional household survey

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 857 (2021) Cite this article. A good understanding of the demand for malaria rapid diagnostic test (MRDT), malaria health care-seeking behavior, and drug use among community members is crucial to malaria control efforts. The aim of this study was to assess the demand (use and/or request) for MRDT, health care-seeking behavior, and drug use, as well as associated factors, among rural community members (both children and adults) with fever or malaria-like illness in Ebonyi state, Nigeria.
EducationBioMed Central

Maternal education level and maternal healthcare utilization in the Democratic Republic of the Congo: an analysis of the multiple indicator cluster survey 2017/18

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 850 (2021) Cite this article. Understanding how socioeconomic factors influence maternal health services utilization is crucial to reducing preventable maternal deaths in the DRC. Maternal education is considered an important associate of maternal health service utilization. This study aims to investigate the association between maternal education and the utilization of maternal health services, as well as present geographical and socio-economic disparities in the utilization.
Health Servicesaithority.com

Eastside Health Network and Arcadia Partner to Improve Value-Based Care Performance With Population Health Platform

Arcadia Analytics Will Enable Washington-Based Clinically Integrated Network to Close Care Gaps, Predict Risk and Spend, Maximize Provider Reimbursement. Arcadia, the leading population health management and health intelligence platform, announced that Eastside Health Network will utilize Arcadia Analytics to improve overall performance in value-based care arrangements. The platform will allow Eastside Health Network to achieve greater insights into how patient care is delivered and the costs incurred.
AsiaBioMed Central

The extent and barriers in providing pharmaceutical care services by community pharmacists in Malaysia: a cross-sectional study

Pengyeow Loh ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-1912-55701, Siew Siang Chua1 & Mahmathi Karuppannan2. BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 822 (2021) Cite this article. Metrics details. Abstract. Background. Since the introduction of pharmaceutical care concept by Hepler and Strand in 1990, community pharmacists worldwide have been realigning their roles from being...
ScienceBioMed Central

An epigenetic and transcriptomic signature of immune tolerance in human monocytes through multi-omics integration

Genome Medicine volume 13, Article number: 131 (2021) Cite this article. The plasticity of monocytes enables them to exert multiple roles during an immune response, including promoting immune tolerance. How monocytes alter their functions to convey immune tolerance in the context of lower respiratory tract infections in humans is not well understood. Here, we sought to identify epigenetic and transcriptomic features of cytokine production capacity in circulating monocytes during community-acquired pneumonia (CAP).
HealthBioMed Central

Cost-utility analysis of trabecular micro-bypass stents (TBS) in patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle Glaucoma in Italy

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 824 (2021) Cite this article. Glaucoma is a disease characterized by progressive damage of the optic nerve. Several therapeutic options are available to lower intraocular pressure (IOP). In primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG) patients with inadequate IOP control (or controlled with multiple medical therapies or for whom medical therapy is contraindicated), the implantation of micro-invasive glaucoma surgery devices (MIGS) and concomitant cataract surgery has proved to be more effective in reducing intraocular pressure (IOP), as compared to cataract surgery alone. The objective of this study was to assess the cost-effectiveness of iStent inject® device with concurrent cataract surgery vs. cataract surgery alone, in patients with mild-to-moderate POAG, adopting the Italian National Health Service (NHS) perspective.

Comments / 0

Community Policy