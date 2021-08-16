Cancel
Asia

The extent and barriers in providing pharmaceutical care services by community pharmacists in Malaysia: a cross-sectional study

By Pengyeow Loh ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-1912-5570
BioMed Central
 6 days ago

Pengyeow Loh ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-1912-55701, Siew Siang Chua1 & Mahmathi Karuppannan2. BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 822 (2021) Cite this article. Metrics details. Abstract. Background. Since the introduction of pharmaceutical care concept by Hepler and Strand in 1990, community pharmacists worldwide have been realigning their roles from being...

bmchealthservres.biomedcentral.com

#Cross Sectional Study#Population Study#Observational Study#Private Community#Sectional
Asia
Malaysia
Thailand
