Armed men murdered 37 peasants on Monday, including four women and 13 minors, who worked their fields in the Tillabéri region, in western Niger, local authorities reported Tuesday. Although no one has claimed responsibility for this new massacre, everything points to the terrorist group Islamic State of the Greater Sahara (EIGS), very present in this border region with Mali where its main bases are located. Jihadist violence has caused some 450 civilian casualties in the area since the beginning of the year, according to a recent Human Rights Watch tally.