Everything You Need to Know About 'Vigil', the BBC’s Moody Submarine-Based Thriller

Of all the paragons of menswear we hold on high, Prince Charles is probably the one that sticks to the “rules” the most. We prattle on about Steve McQueen’s scruffy elegance, David Hockney’s mastery of colour, Franck Ocean’s penchant for outdoors-wear etc. etc. etc., but none of them come close to Charles when it comes to the doctrine of classic menswear. He is the reference point for perfectly-cut tailoring, vintage sportswear (of the supremely English kind) and fine, bench-made shoes. His rank (rank?) in the Royal fam even pertains to Savile Row’s most recognisable export, the Prince-of-Wales check. His trousers always “break” (fold) at the correct point above the shoe; his ties are always knotted to the perfect breadth, and his cuffs always peak from his suit sleeves with decorous accuracy. Therefore, it’s mad to see that he bricks it when it comes to his buttons.