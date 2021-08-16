Cancel
Good Morning, Illini Nation: Breaking down Marquette

By Scott Richey
The News-Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNov. 15 - Marquette. Last year’s record: 13-14, 8-11 Big East (9th) Top returning player: Justin Lewis carved out a role for the Golden Eagles as a true freshman, averaging 7.8 points and 5.4 rebounds in 20.9 minutes per game. The serious roster turnover following coach Steve Wojciechowski’s firing and Shaka Smart’s hiring could open the door for the Baltimore native to go from backup forward to crucial starter in 2021-22.

