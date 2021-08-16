Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Myers, FL

Charter bus scrapes side of Fort Myers woman’s car & flees the scene

By Elisia Alonso
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JLj2k_0bStf8DH00

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A typical drive home from work turned into a headache for Raven Layne when she left work Friday night.

After stopping at a red light at Metro Parkway and Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers, a charter bus pulled up in the left turn lane within inches of her car.

“If I were to roll down my window, I could touch the bus,” Layne said.

When the light turned green and the bus turned left, Layna said she felt her car rock. The bus was making a U-turn while dragging its bumper against her car.

“As it was going you could hear it. The scraping like nails on a chalkboard,” Layne said.

Layne tried to follow the bus, honking and flashing her brights trying to get the driver’s attention, but they never stopped.

A police report and an insurance claim were filed, now she’s hoping to find the person responsible. Whoever took off caused hundreds of dollars in damage.

“Her deductible is going to be $1,500 for something she wasn’t even in the wrong for. She didn’t drive away from them. They did,” said Jason Layne, Raven’s father.

Police are looking for a dark purple unmarked charter bus with black tinted windows and heavy damage to its right side bumper.

The last few digits of the license plate number are JJG03.

Anyone with information is asked to report it to Fort Myers Police.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Fort Myers, FL
Traffic
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Traffic
Fort Myers, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
CollegesPosted by
Fox News

University of Virginia disrenrolls over 200 students for failing to comply with vaccine mandate

More than 200 University of Virginia students who didn’t comply with the school’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement have been disenrolled ahead of the fall semester. The school disenrolled 238 students, including 49 students who were enrolled in fall courses, The Virginian-Pilot reported. That may mean that "a good number" of the remaining students "may not have been planning to return to the University this fall at all," university spokesperson Brian Coy said.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NBC News

Appeals court won't block Biden administration's eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court declined Friday to block the federal moratorium on evictions that was imposed as a way to keep renters housed during the Covid-19 pandemic. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit rejected an effort by a group of property owners to put the moratorium on hold. The opponents had earlier asked a federal judge to block the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium, but the judge denied the request.
AdvocacyPosted by
The Hill

Hundreds arrested in anti-lockdown protests in Australia

Australian police arrested more than 250 people on Saturday during anti-lockdown protests across the country. Residents of Sydney and its home state of New South Wales were placed under extended coronavirus stay-at-home orders earlier this month as a result of a record number of daily infections in the area. On...

Comments / 0

Community Policy