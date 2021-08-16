Cancel
Indy road course winners and losers

By Chris Estrada
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA look at the winners and losers from Sunday’s inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course …. A.J. Allmendinger – Just over seven years after what was his lone Cup Series win (Watkins Glen 2014), Allmendinger triumphed again in NASCAR’s premier division. The Xfinity Series full-timer, in his fourth Cup start of 2021, avoided all the late-race chaos Sunday to give Kaulig Racing its first-ever Cup victory. The team is going full-time in Cup next season with a two-car program: Justin Haley driving one car, Allmendinger and other drivers sharing the second.

