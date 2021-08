The kids from Taylor are going to be representing Michigan as the Great Lakes Region Champs at the 2021 Little League World Series. This is the first time since 2018 that a team from Michigan will be making the trip to Williamsport. The Taylor team is coming in as a top seed to win the tournament, and it's been a long time since a Michigan team did that. The only time a Michigan team won the Little League World Series was in 1959 when Hamtramck beat California 12-0.