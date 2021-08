Clemson Pawcast host Nick Tully interviewed STS writer Ryan Kantor about the upcoming season. They talked about the DJ Uiagalelei and the depth at QB behind him. Next they chat about the defensive line before pivoting to discuss the looming Georgia game and expectations for the season overall. It’s a short podcast and we encourage you to give it a listen. A written summary of some of the key points is also written below for those reading somewhere where they cannot listen. Enjoy!