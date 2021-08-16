Cancel
Science

CSIR-IHBT Recruitment 2021: Apply for scientists, MO and other posts

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi
tribuneledgernews.com
 5 days ago

Aug. 16—The CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (IHBT), Palampur has invited applications for various scientific and technical posts. Interested and eligible candidates can check notifications on the official website at https://www.ihbt.res.in/en/. The application process is underway and the last date to apply is September 13. CSIR-IHBT vacancy details:. This recruitment...

www.tribuneledgernews.com

#Testimonials#Mo#Ihbt#Sr Medical#Scientist#Technical#M Pharm Md#Science Engg#Mbbs#Institute Organization#Distt
Environmentdailycitizen.news

In Other News: 'Code red': UN scientists warn of worsening global warming; Will gyms go the way of arcades and movie rental stores?

Earth is getting so hot that temperatures in about a decade will probably blow past a level of warming that world leaders have sought to prevent, according to a report released Monday that the United Nations called a “code red for humanity.” But scientists also eased back a bit on the likelihood of the absolute worst climate catastrophes. The authoritative Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report, which calls climate change clearly human-caused and “unequivocal” and “an established fact,” makes more precise and warmer forecasts for the 21st century than it did last time it was issued in 2013.
Worldtribuneledgernews.com

Allahabad HC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 94 Law Clerk posts, check details here

Aug. 17—High Court of Judicature at Allahabad has invited applications from candidates to apply for Law Clerk (Trainee) posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of Allahabad High Court on allahabadhighcourt.in. The last date to submit the application forms is till August 28, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 94 posts in the organization.
Public Healthfistfuloftalent.com

5 Real TA/Hiring Strategies for a Brutal Post-COVID Recruiting World

Hey – it’s 2021. When’s the party getting started again?. I kid, but not really. First, talent was slow to come back as the world recovered from COVID-19. Whether you believe that was a byproduct of government subsidies, fear of the workplace, childcare issues, or other factors, it’s clear that many formerly employed workers didn’t return to the workplace, at all levels.
Educationnorthwestgeorgianews.com

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021: Apply for 168 faculty posts from today

Aug. 20—All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur has invited applications for recruitment of professors, additional professors, associate professors, and assistant professors on a direct recruitment/deputation basis/contract basis. The application process will begin on August 20 and the last date to apply is October 4. The initial period for...
WildlifePosted by
CBS Denver

Post-Jurassic Fossils Uncovered By CU Boulder Scientists

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Scientists at the University of Colorado Boulder say they found three new fossil mammal species. The discovery was made in an ancient river bed in southern Wyoming. (credit: University of Colorado Boulder) Scientists say the fossils are Conacodon hettingeri, Miniconus jeanninae and Beornus honeyi. They roamed the area within a few hundred thousand years after a mass extinction event 66 million years ago. They are of ancestors of today’s hoofed animals like cows, horses or moose. (credit: University of Colorado Boulder) “We still don’t fully understand what happened after the extinction of the dinosaurs. We don’t have anything quite like condylarths living today, so there’s a lot of speculation about their biology and ecology,” said Jaelyn Eberle, curator of fossil vertebrates at the CU Museum of Natural History and a professor of geological sciences. Many of the animals were not bigger than an average house cat, and they had toes rather than hooves. Paleontologists say they may have underestimated how diverse the mountain west was after the extinction of dinosaurs.
Milwaukee, WIuwm.edu

UWM information studies students pilot data science initiative

A technology company hopes a philanthropic initiative, aimed at getting more undergraduate and graduate students informed and interested in data-based research, will grow following a successful pilot program at UWM’s School of Information Studies. The Data Intelligence Project will nurture the “next generation of data enthusiasts,” Alation Inc., said in...
Collegestribuneledgernews.com

MP Colleges Admission: Registration for UG courses begins today

Aug. 20—Department of Higher Education, Madhya Pradesh will start the registration process for MP Colleges Admission from August 20, 2021 onwards. Students who have passed Class 12 exams can register online for undergraduate courses through the official site of MP Online portal on epravesh.mponline.gov.in. This year onwards the state government...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, This Is When a Booster Will "Be Necessary"

As the Delta variant continues to threaten everyone across the U.S., many people who received the jab are left wondering how long and how completely they are protected from the virus. And if you got the Moderna vaccine, there's now some more insight. The pharmaceutical company just released a statement detailing recent research that found that its COVID vaccine continues to be effective at least six months after the second dose, though the level or protection does shift slightly and the Delta variant could further reduce it. The data has now reignited a conversation about when Moderna recipients will need a booster shot.
Pharmaceuticalstexasbreaking.com

Moderna Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Offers Protection for 6 Months; CEO Says It Would Last For Years

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine’s powerful protection will not wane for the first six months, the company said in a statement, while Moderna’s CEO said their new vaccine may prevent infection for years, except when facing the new Delta variant, which he believes to be a “significant new threat” that everyone needs to be vigilant about as more data is still needed to make a definitive assessment.
Industryhospitalitynet.org

How to recruit and retain young hospitality professionals in a post-pandemic industry

Nicolas Graf, associate dean, clinical professor and chair of New York University"s Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality, will soon unveil the school"s new Hospitality Innovation Hub. Departure from the norms of doing business is key to the post-pandemic survival and success of the hospitality industry, says Graf. Companies that offer flexibility in thought and practice among employees will go a long way in leading the industry"s post-pandemic recovery. Episode 331 of Lodging Leaders podcast explores what it will take for owners, operators and others invested in the industry to attract and retain bright young talent who can help build modern and sustainable hotel business models.
Sangamon County, ILsangamon.il.us

Apply for a Job

The Sangamon County Department of Public Health is seeking applicants for the position of Clerk Typist II to perform clerical duties in the Environmental Health Division including but not limited to food, septic, well, building and solid waste programs. Responsibilities. Requirements. This position requires knowledge, skills and mental development equivalent...
Ohio Statechildrensdayton.org

apply and contacts

Dayton Children’s PGY-1 pharmacy residency program offers two positions each year. Applicants must be eligible for licensure as a pharmacist in the state of Ohio by September 1st of the residency year. Application and submission of supporting documents must be completed through PhORCAS by January 1st of the residency year.
Politicsnd.gov

State Contract: IT Vendor Pool

The OMB State Procurement Office announces new awarded vendors under state contract #095 and some new categories. The majority of vendor contracts have been executed at this time; however, if you find a vendor with no contact information, that indicates the contract has not been executed. Please contact the contract administrator if you have any questions.
Internetmddcpress.com

Cloud Campaign Helps Digital Agencies Scale

Social media is here, and it’s been orbiting as a marketing channel for businesses of all sizes for some time. Relying solely on social media to bring clients new business is never a great idea but working social media in as a component of your overall holistic marketing strategy is key.
Health Insurancetribuneledgernews.com

PhilHealth still financially viable - Dominguez

Aug. 21—State-run Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) is still financially sustainable, according to Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd, who also assured the public that the national government will continue to subsidize the institution. In an interview, Dominguez noted, "PhilHealth has a reserve fund of around P164.1 billion as of June...
JobsThe Suburban Times

Lakewold Gardens seeks Customer Service Assistant

Lakewold Gardens is looking for someone to fill a part-time Customer Service Assistant position, click here to download the full job description including required qualifications. Sound like the perfect job for you? E-mail us a resume and cover-letter to: khayner@lakewoldgardens.org.
EducationLas Vegas Herald

IMTS Institute Admission Started For MBA and BBA; IMTS Student's Are Working In Top Companies In India & Abroad, More Than 25000 Students Passed Till Mar 2021

IMTS Institute has 99% Positive reviews with a 4.8-star rating out of 5 Out of 25000 Students, 99% of students are happy with us, which is quite good. IMTS Institute provides free career counseling of a wide range of Distance education courses and Online course approved by UGC and other authorities to its students in management Courses after 12th , Technical, Traditional, Course After 12th Computer, Research, Diploma, and certification courses.

