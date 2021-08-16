Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

PUBG Mobile: Here's how to get the Unhinged Mortician set on PUBG Mobile, check details of RPM2 Royale Pass

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi
tribuneledgernews.com
 5 days ago

Aug. 16—PUBG Mobile released the 1.5 update to the game over a month ago, and the developer recently introduced the latest PUBG Mobile Royale Pass with the new format that extends for a month and 50 levels instead of two months and 100 levels. It is called the RPM2 Royale Pass. The current C1S2 season comes with the new Royale Pass and introduces a brand new skin in the game called the Unhinged Mortician Set. The new skin is the latest addition to the game, and the skin resembles an undertaker (or funeral director) in metallic armour with a tall helmet that is now available to all PUBG Mobile players.

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pubg Mobile#Mortician#Mobile Game#Unhinged#Smartphone#Pubg Mobile Royale Pass#C1s2#The Play Store#Indian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

It's PUBG free week, go get some chicken

Genre-defining battle royale PUBG: Battlegrounds is free to play this week, all week, on Steam. This now-yearly festival is like as not the best time to really get into a plane and then jump out of it and then kill everyone you meet, one where you're guaranteed that a good chunk of the people you meet will also have never done it as well. You've probably heard of this game before. (Hint: It used to be called Playerunknown's Battlegrounds.)
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

PUBG Mobile launches the Next Star Program featuring $100M prize pool

PUBG Mobile, one of the world’s most popular mobile games, has announced the PUBG Mobile Next Star Program. This brand new content creation program will have a whopping $100 million reward pool available to the content creators. Content creators who are part of the program will get specialized training courses, invitations to exclusive events and esports competitions. Also, these content creators will get a chance for some dedicated meetings with the PUBG Mobile team. This brand new program will launch first in limited regions – Middle East, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Turkey, before it is made available globally.
Video GamesThe Windows Club

Fix PUBG Failed to get Token from Xbox error

Some Xbox One players have come across an error known as Failed to get token from Xbox according to our understanding of the events. It is not that common an error, but that doesn’t mean we are not able to put it to bed. Now, this error tends to appear whenever the user is trying to connect to a video game server in a bid to play online. In recent times, folks who play PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds regularly are mostly known for coming face to face with ‘Failed to get token from Xbox.‘
Video Gameseteknix.com

PUBG is Free to Play This Week on Steam

I think it would be fair to say that PUBG (Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds) was one of the first major gaming titles that really managed to snag a huge player-base with its battle royale game mode. No, it wasn’t the first to do it, but it was arguably one of the first to really break out into the mainstream and make the genre what it is today. – While Call of Duty Warzone has undoubtedly stolen much of its thunder, PUBG is still an exceptionally popular title. And if you’ve never played it before, then now might be the perfect time as, for this week only, it’s currently free to play!
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

PUBG: Battlegrounds, free game for a limited time on PC; details

PUBG: Battlegrounds, the new name now worn by the popular PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, is available on PC at no cost; from this moment and until next August 16 at 23:00 (Spanish peninsular time) you can enjoy the acclaimed battle royale completely free of charge. The promotion is part of the event Free Play Week, which also offers different bonuses for playing during the next few days.
Video GamesTwinfinite

PUBG’s Latest 13.1 Update Is Now Live For Consoles

If you’ve been waiting patiently for PUBG‘s new update, then we may have some good news for you. Yes, the popular battle royale has just received its 13.1 update and it’s available to download right now for PS4 and Xbox One. It’s worth noting, however, that the 13.1 update has been available to PC players since last week.
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

PUBG: Battlegrounds Update 13.1 released and detailed

PUBG Corporation has released and detailed Update 13.1 for PUBG: Battlegrounds. According to the team, this patch brings with it a series of updates to the recently released TAEGO map. Additionally, it includes the introduction of plane Emergency Landings at the start of some matches. When flying players over the...
Video GamesIGN

PUBG MOBILE: Mission Ignition Livestream Highlights

PUBG MOBILE Mission Ignition Live Event brought 20 of PUBG MOBILE's most popular content creators including Wynnsanity, Feitz, Her Gaming and the Conqueror of Karakin himself, Buschka, to battle it out and see which team is the last one standing in the future Erangel. Here are the highlights of the event. Presented by PUBG MOBILE.
Video Gamesgizmochina.com

PUBG is free-to-play for a week; officially changes name to PUBG: Battlegrounds

The popular Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds, widely known as PUBG, is going free-to-play for a week. Not just that, the game is also receiving a name change. While the reason behind this has not been revealed by the company, it is being speculated the company is doing this to gauge player interest for turning this into a completely free-to-play game.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

PUBG Mobile: 5 best gun combinations for Team Deathmatch (TDM) mode

In TDM (Team Deathmatch) in PUBG Mobile, two squads are put into a map selected by both the random squads. Both the squads spawn at opposite ends of the map and the match starts in 5 secs. Within 10-20 secs, a very aggressive, rigorous, and fierce fight gets a green signal, so to perform well, one should customize the loadout. In this PUBG Mobile article, we’ll cover the 5 best gun combinations for the Team Deathmatch (TDM) mode. These guns along with their tips will help you ace to victory, if you already know how to play.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Season 4 Indonesia: Date, prize pool and more

Season 4 of PMPL Indonesia has been announced following the conclusion of the third season of PMPL Indonesia last summer and is due later this month. PMPL Indonesia Season 4 will act as a qualifier for PMPL SEA Finals and play a vital role in the qualifications for the annual PMGC, which is the highest honor for any PUBG Mobile team in the world.
Cell Phonesu.today

IOTA's Node Manager Hornet Now Available on Mobile: Here's How

Hornet is software for nodes management of high-performance distributed ledger protocol IOTA. Now, its fully functional mainnet version is available on smartphone apps marketplaces. Hornet node software becomes available for smartphone users. Marcel Pochert, a Germany-based enthusiast of the IOTA project, announces that beta testing of the mobile versions of...
Video Gamesdroidgamers.com

New PUBG: New State Trailer Shows Off the Game’s Story

It looks like we’re set for a bit of a PUBG: New State barrage in the next few months as the game gets closer to a global launch. The first volley comes in the form of a brand new story trailer. It’s accompanied by a short story called All Hunters...
Video Gamesdroidgamers.com

Pokemon Unite Android Launch Date Confirmed, Pre-Orders Live

After it launched on Nintendo Switch last month, The Pokemon Company has revealed that its Pokemon-based lite MOBA Pokemon Unite is set to land on the Play Store on September 22nd. That’s almost exactly one month. Pre-orders for the game have also gone live on the Google Play Store, and...
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

PUBG Update 1.75 Patch Notes

Update 1.75 has arrived for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Last week on August 12th, the developer for PUBG released update 1.74 for both the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game. The update was essentially the same as patch 13.1 which came out for the PC version earlier in the month of August.

Comments / 0

Community Policy