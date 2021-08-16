PUBG Mobile: Here's how to get the Unhinged Mortician set on PUBG Mobile, check details of RPM2 Royale Pass
Aug. 16—PUBG Mobile released the 1.5 update to the game over a month ago, and the developer recently introduced the latest PUBG Mobile Royale Pass with the new format that extends for a month and 50 levels instead of two months and 100 levels. It is called the RPM2 Royale Pass. The current C1S2 season comes with the new Royale Pass and introduces a brand new skin in the game called the Unhinged Mortician Set. The new skin is the latest addition to the game, and the skin resembles an undertaker (or funeral director) in metallic armour with a tall helmet that is now available to all PUBG Mobile players.www.tribuneledgernews.com
Comments / 0