PUBG Mobile: Here's how to get the Unhinged Mortician set on PUBG Mobile, check details of RPM2 Royale Pass

I think it would be fair to say that PUBG (Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds) was one of the first major gaming titles that really managed to snag a huge player-base with its battle royale game mode. No, it wasn’t the first to do it, but it was arguably one of the first to really break out into the mainstream and make the genre what it is today. – While Call of Duty Warzone has undoubtedly stolen much of its thunder, PUBG is still an exceptionally popular title. And if you’ve never played it before, then now might be the perfect time as, for this week only, it’s currently free to play!