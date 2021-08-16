Cancel
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3 price in India announced; Check it here

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi
 5 days ago

Aug. 16—Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 were launched as the third generation of foldables from the South Korean company. At the time of launch, the company didn't reveal their Indian pricing. However, we now have the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 prices in India. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 costs Rs84,999 for the base variant, while the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will set you back at Rs1,49,999.

