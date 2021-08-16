Xiaomi Smarter Living 2022: Mi Notebook, Mi Band 6, router and more set for launch

Aug. 16—Xiaomi has announced the date for its next event. The company will be hosting the Xiaomi Smarter Living 2022 event on August 26. It will start at 12 noon. According to Xiaomi India Chief Business Officer, Raghu Reddy, the company will be unveiling a set of new IoT products. He told Moneycontrol that Xiaomi will launch a new Wi-Fi router and a security camera. Moreover, in an interaction with India Today, he said that you can expect the launch of a new Mi Notebook and Mi Band 6.