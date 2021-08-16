Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Xiaomi Smarter Living 2022: Mi Notebook, Mi Band 6, router and more set for launch

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi
tribuneledgernews.com
 5 days ago

Aug. 16—Xiaomi has announced the date for its next event. The company will be hosting the Xiaomi Smarter Living 2022 event on August 26. It will start at 12 noon. According to Xiaomi India Chief Business Officer, Raghu Reddy, the company will be unveiling a set of new IoT products. He told Moneycontrol that Xiaomi will launch a new Wi-Fi router and a security camera. Moreover, in an interaction with India Today, he said that you can expect the launch of a new Mi Notebook and Mi Band 6.

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Oxygen#Notebooks#Xiaomi India Chief#Wi Fi#The Mi Band 6#Amoled
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Xiaomi
Related
TechnologyUbergizmo

Xiaomi’s Mi Pad 5 Tablet Is Official

Android tablets these days aren’t exactly a very common sight. This is because it’s hard to try and dethrone Apple’s iPad, but that hasn’t stopped some manufacturers from trying. In fact, if you are after a new tablet but don’t want to pay the Apple tax, then maybe Xiaomi’s Mi Pad 5 could be the tablet for you, especially since it looks awfully a lot like the iPad Pro.
Cell Phonestech-ish.com

Xiaomi set to launch Mi Pad 5 and Mi Mix 4 today; what we know!

After a short hiatus, Xiaomi will be reviving the Mi Pad series of tablets, and the Mi Mix series of phones. These are two series of gadgets that Xiaomi hasn’t updated for years now. People even thought Xiaomi was completely killing them off. However, now that the launch date has...
Technologymmorpg.com

First Look: Hands-On with the Xiaomi Mi Router AX9000 Gaming Router

Aggressive aesthetics, oodles of aerials, and totally unnecessary lighting. It’s hard to mistake the Xiaomi Mi Router AX9000 for anything other than a piece of gaming hardware, but beyond the intimidating facade of this sleek-looking bit of networking kit, does it justify jumping up from the default ISP hand-me-down in the corner?
NFLgizmochina.com

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 5G

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G processor and Adreno 660 GPU. The device supports an IP68 rated waterproof and dustproof chassis. The device that runs on Android 12 is pre-installed, which is overlaid with MIUI 12.5 to support full-screen gestures. The display of the smartphone is 6.67 inches curved OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 w/ keyboard teased, launching August 10

The Mi Mix 4 is expected to be introduced tomorrow, August 10. Apart from the new flagship phone, Xiaomi is also set to release a new tablet-the Mi Pad 5. A few days ago, the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 series was teased. It would arrive with stylus supporrt and now we’re also learnung it will come with a keyboard accessory. Xiaomi has also teased it will come with a surprise. After the Mi 11 Ultra’s launch, Xiaomi will be introducing the Mi Mix 4 and the Mi Pad 5.
Technologygizmochina.com

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 & Mi Pad 5 Pro Official: 11″, 120Hz refresh rate, 5G, MIUI for Pad & more!

After a three-year wait, Xiaomi has finally launched the Mi Pad 5 series in China. The new tablet series comprises the vanilla Mi Pad 5 and the high-end Mi Pad 5 Pro which equally has a 5G version. The new tablet comes with several high-end features including 5G connectivity on the Pad 5 Pro which places it on a good pedestal to take on the likes of iPad Pro. The features also give us assurances that the premium slate was worth the long wait.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Xiaomi 2021 Mi Mix 4, Mi Pad 5 Launch Event: What to Expect & Where to Watch

Xiaomi’s big launch event is all set to kick off later today. At the event, the company’s CEO, Lei Jun, will talk about his struggles as an entrepreneur as well as reveal new updates across multiple product categories in the Mi family. This includes its first commercial under-screen camera smartphone — the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4, a new Mi Pad 5 tablet, a bunch of OLED TVs, as well, as a high-end smart speaker. We can also expect other smart home products at the events.
Cell PhonesPocket-lint.com

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 specs and new render appear online ahead of launch

(Pocket-lint) - The Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 will be officially unveiled on 10 August 2021 but, like many smartphone manufacturers these days, Xiaomi has dropped several teases ahead of launch. The latest is an official image posted on Weibo that shows the front of the phone. It shows slim bezels...
Electronicsgsmarena.com

Mi Smart Band 6 updated with flashlight function

Xiaomi’s Mi Smart Band 6 is now receiving a firmware update that brings a useful feature. With firmware version 1.0.4.38 a new flashlight feature has been added along with support for more languages. The update is now rolling out to UK, Czech Republic, and Kuwait, with more regions to follow soon.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 Reservations exceed 230,000 on JD, Tmall, and Mi Mall

Xiaomi will launch the Mi Mix 4 smartphone on August 10 in China. Ahead of its launch, the device went on pre-reservation on multiple platforms like JD.com, Mi Mall, and Xiaomi’s Tmall store. Now, it is learned that the reservations have exceeded a whopping 230,000. These numbers include the total...
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Pre-Orders for Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 goes live on Giztop

The storm of rumours and leaks for the Mi Mix 4 has finally settled as Xiaomi has officially announced the innovative smartphone. At the big launch event, Xiaomi also unveiled Mi Pad 5, Mi Pad 5 Pro along with the announcement of Mi Mix 4. Carrying exceptional specifications, the smartphone will be available in four different storage variants which will settle with 8/12GB RAM and 128/256/512GB storage options. Pre-orders for the smartphone is now up via Giztop with the ‘ship soon’ label.
NFLFudzilla

Xiaomi officially unveils the Mi Mix 4

Snapdragon 888+, AMOLED screen, under-display camera, and more. Xiaomi has now finally unveiled its next Mi Mix smartphone, the Mi Mix 4, which will sport some new features, like an under-display camera, as well as other high-end features, like AMOLED screen, Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 888+ SoC, fast battery charging, and more.
Cell Phonessoyacincau.com

The Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 and Mi Pad 5 Pro may be the new tablet flagship killers

There’s been a flurry of new devices in the past few days, but amidst the hype for products like the Mi Mix 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, you might’ve missed a couple of new tablets from Xiaomi. The Mi Pad 5 and Mi Pad 5 Pro have been launched by Xiaomi, and they’re now amongst the most powerful Android tablets in the market.

Comments / 0

Community Policy