TRACY — Services for Marj Peterson, 95, of Tracy will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Tracy Lutheran Church. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Tracy Area Funeral Home, with a prayer service at 6:45 p.m. Visitation will continue for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at church. Burial is in Modum Cemetery, rural Garvin. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to a hospice of the donor’s choice. Stephens Funeral Service – Tracy Area Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.