Remedy has confirmed that their unannounced game project alongside Epic Games "has moved into full production." This is the game that some believe to be Alan Wake 2, following Remedy's reacquisition of Alan Wake in 2019 and announcement last year that the next game in the "Remedy Connected Universe" was already in the works. Remedy said in the same message to investors that they are still in "full production mode" on their second, smaller-scale unannounced game.