Dwain McFarland

CHRISTIAN MCFARLAND | School: Idaho State | Position: S | Height: 5112 | Weight: 196 | Hand: 0948 | Arm: 3028 | Wingspan: 7278 | Age: 22 | Agent: Mike Koris. Impressive film from The Spring League earned him an invite to HUB Football CAMP (7/18/21), where he wore No.27. On TSL film, he proved to be a solid forum tackler in the open filed, to compliment his capable pass coverage ability. At HUB, he demonstrated a high motor, quick acceleration and was extremely fast covering ground from sideline-to-sideline; swift to diagnose a play, read and react. Possesses nice movement skills; adequate hips and change of direction, along with smooth backpedal. Owns an average frame; has strong thighs; could look to bulk up his upper body a bit more. Level of competition and no official measurables have likely hurt his chances of being signed. He capped off a strong workout with a nice interception towards the end of the workout, a byproduct of constantly being in the right place at the right time throughout practice. Occasionally he can overstep and get caught out of position but smart overall instincts and anticipation. This player would be best-suited at safety but can also slide into a nickel role. Projects as backend roster player who can back up at both safety spots/slot and play special teams. His versatility offers value.