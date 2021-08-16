Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Molecular overlap links tuberous sclerosis, fragile X

By Rachel Zamzow
spectrumnews.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrain cells from the cerebellums of mice that model tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) show dampened protein levels, according to a new study. The affected proteins’ levels are controlled by FMRP, the protein missing in people with fragile X syndrome — a result that suggests the two conditions share molecular roots.

www.spectrumnews.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tuberous Sclerosis#Mice#Cerebellums#Tsc#Fmrp#Harvard University#Rna#Yale University#Elife#Purkinje
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Related
ScienceScientist

Neuron-Released Protein Can Set Off Inflammation: Study

The release of a protein called HMGB1 from neurons can cause inflammation, according to a study published August 17 in PNAS. The researchers say this shows that neurons play an important role in initiating the immune response to injury and infection, and ushers in new ways of treating otherwise drug-resistant kinds of pain.
Palo Alto, CAdoctorslounge.com

Physical Function Worse for Migraine, Overlapping Pain

Last Updated: August 10, 2021. TUESDAY, Aug. 10, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Patients with chronic migraine (CM) and overlapping pain have worse pain-related physical function and psychosocial functioning than those with localized CM, according to a study recently published in Headache. Meredith J. Barad, M.D., from the Stanford University School...
ScienceScience Daily

Molecular mechanism that mediates a link between fetal conditions and later health

A study at Tampere University has identified one possible epigenetic mechanism through which the conditions at conception may affect the health of an individual in later life. The study, led by Finnish Academy Research Fellow Emma Raitoharju, shows that the family's occupational status, income level and maternal age at conception are linked to specific molecular changes in offspring up to adulthood.
Diseases & TreatmentsThe Guardian

Multiple sclerosis

UK to test existing drugs as treatment for MS in world-first trial. Researchers will test several drugs at once to speed up identification of those that slow or reverse symptoms. Seasonal rhythms within immune systems may explain infection rates – study. Study finds fluctuations in white blood cells according to...
SciencePhys.org

Uncovering molecular mechanisms behind cell signaling

A study led by Northwestern Medicine investigators has identified the molecular mechanisms within protein complexes that promote cell-to-cell adhesion and communication, according to findings published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Sergey Troyanovsky, Ph.D., professor of Dermatology and of Cell and Developmental Biology, was senior author of...
Diseases & Treatmentstargetedonc.com

Role of Molecular Testing in Myelofibrosis Treatment

Ruben Mesa, MD, and John Mascarenhas, MD, review the patient selection of extended molecular panels and the appropriate interval for molecular profiling for the management of myelofibrosis. Ruben Mesa, MD: Perhaps before we pivot to the issue of challenges in treating MF [myelofibrosis], as you’re dealing with your wonderful and...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Molecular Testing in Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma

What to know regarding molecular testing assays used to assess patients with metastatic urothelial carcinoma. Petros Grivas, MD, PhD: There’s so much variability in the assays testing PD-L1. Usually this happens in archival paraffin tissue from the primary tumor in most patients. There are different assays and scoring systems. Each has been linked with a checkpoint inhibitor. For example, the Agilent DakoLink 22C3 assay with a CPS [combined positive score] of 10 or higher, being positive, is linked with pembrolizumab, and Ventana SP142 with 5% or higher positive immune infiltrating cells is linked with atezolizumab. It’s important to not mix and match assays. You have to use the assay for the drug.
Cancertargetedonc.com

Advice on Molecular Testing and Sequencing in Unresectable HCC

A brief synopsis on optimal sequencing strategies for patients who have been diagnosed with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma. Richard Kim, MD: In terms of molecular profiling in HCC [hepatocellular carcinoma], in all other GI [gastrointestinal] tumors, molecular profiling is a must for all patients. In HCC, it’s a little less clear because we don’t know exactly what kind of mutations or aberrations we’re looking for at this time. At least in some practices, we are sending out tissue for profiling purposes, but I don’t think it’s used as much compared to other diseases because we don’t know exactly what to do with the profiling. In some cases in HCC, we don’t have tissue to profile. We could radiographically diagnose patients with HCC using their backgrounds and by doing an MRI or a CT scan that is consistent with HCC with arterial enhancement and portal venous washout. For those patients, I don’t have tissue to profile, so those cases would be an exception. Generally speaking, even though we should test for molecular profiling purposes to see what comes out of it and see if there are actionable aberrations, at this time I don’t think that’s being done commonly compared to the other GI tumors.
Diseases & TreatmentsScientist

Fat Cells Send Mitochondrial Distress Signals to the Heart

If fat cells become metabolically stressed and dysfunctional, they start churning out chunks of mitochondria that serve as warning signals to the heart of potential catastrophe, suggest the authors of a paper published in Cell Metabolism today (August 20). The mitochondrial signals cause a burst of reactive oxygen species (ROS) in heart cells that seems to prime and protect the organ against future insult.
Sciencepharmacytimes.com

Research Finds ADHD-Related Aggressive Behavior is Genetically Coded

Study indicates that the genetics affecting aggression in children with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder and disruptive behavior disorders are the same as genetics underlying aggression in the general population. An international collaboration of researchers has found several genetic variants that increase the risk of aggression in children with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder...
ScienceMedicalXpress

Molecular mechanisms of COVID drug candidate Molnupiravir unraveled

The United States recently secured 1.7 million doses of a compound that could help to treat COVID-19 patients. In preliminary studies, Molnupiravir reduced the transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Biophysical Chemistry in Göttingen and the Julius Maximilians University Würzburg have now elucidated the underlying molecular mechanism. The antiviral agent incorporates RNA-like building blocks into the RNA genome of the virus. If this genetic material is further replicated, defective RNA copies are produced and the pathogen can no longer spread. Molnupiravir is currently being tested in clinical trials.
Sciencethewestsidegazette.com

Genome-Editing Strategy Developed For Potential Alzheimer’s Disease Therapy: Study

HONG KONG — An international research team led by scientists from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) has developed a novel strategy using brain-wide genome-editing technology to reduce Alzheimer’s disease pathologies in genetically modified Alzheimer’s disease mouse models. This advanced technology offers immense potential to be translated...
SciencePhys.org

Researchers visualize 'molecular postman' that delivers important proteins

Researchers from Utrecht University have visualized the "molecular postman" that makes sure many important proteins can be delivered outside of cells. This has profound implications for our understanding of protein secretion, which in the future can be used for the production of cheaper protein-based therapeutics such as insulin, and for the development of new drugs against Corona-, Dengue-, and Zika-viruses as well as novel antibiotics. The researchers are publishing their results today in the scientific journal Molecular Cell.
Healthpharmatimes.com

UK approval for Epidyolex to treat seizures from tuberous sclerosis

Jazz Pharmaceuticals subsidiary GW Pharmaceuticals has received approval from the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for its cannabidiol Epidyolex as an adjunctive treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC), for patients aged two years and older. The developer of cannabis-based medicines was initially granted marketing...
ScienceMedicalXpress

How does COVID affect the brain? Two neuroscientists explain

Scientists are becoming more and more concerned with the emergence of a syndrome termed "long COVID," where a significant percentage of sufferers of COVID-19 experience long-lasting symptoms. Studies suggest symptoms remain for approximately 5-24% of confirmed COVID cases, at least three to four months after infection. The risk of long...
ScienceMedicalXpress

New approach identifies T cells in COVID-19 patients

T cells play an important role in the human immune system. The blood cells classified as lymphocytes are formed in the bone marrow. From there they travel through blood vessels to the thymus gland in the breastbone. They then form receptors on their cellular surface to identify and fight foreign matter. The T cells also stimulate the formation of B cells, which produce antibodies to attack viruses. Virus-specific immune responses by T cells can be detected in the blood months or even years after an infection.

Comments / 0

Community Policy