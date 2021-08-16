Molecular overlap links tuberous sclerosis, fragile X

A brief synopsis on optimal sequencing strategies for patients who have been diagnosed with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma. Richard Kim, MD: In terms of molecular profiling in HCC [hepatocellular carcinoma], in all other GI [gastrointestinal] tumors, molecular profiling is a must for all patients. In HCC, it’s a little less clear because we don’t know exactly what kind of mutations or aberrations we’re looking for at this time. At least in some practices, we are sending out tissue for profiling purposes, but I don’t think it’s used as much compared to other diseases because we don’t know exactly what to do with the profiling. In some cases in HCC, we don’t have tissue to profile. We could radiographically diagnose patients with HCC using their backgrounds and by doing an MRI or a CT scan that is consistent with HCC with arterial enhancement and portal venous washout. For those patients, I don’t have tissue to profile, so those cases would be an exception. Generally speaking, even though we should test for molecular profiling purposes to see what comes out of it and see if there are actionable aberrations, at this time I don’t think that’s being done commonly compared to the other GI tumors.