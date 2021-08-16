Numerous tech developers are looking for a game-changer to bridge the digital divide

As the son of two educators and a father of four, education has always been a subject near to my heart. It’s also been an ever-present priority in my professional life, both when I was the Policy Chief for the National Urban League and when I served as the Legislative Director for now-Vice President Kamala Harris when she served in the United States Senate. The welfare of Black children has always been a driving force in my work and a central concern of the different policy positions I helped champion and support over the years.