Bismarck, ND

North Dakota faces record drug deaths

By JACK DURA
Bismarck Tribune
 5 days ago

Kyle Clayton remembers waking up in an ambulance after being revived with Narcan following a heroin overdose. "It just felt like death, just the overall feeling," the 35-year-old Mandan father of two said. "The Narcan, it takes over the feeling of the heroin, and it's not a good combination. I mean, it saves your life but it drains you physically, and just your blood pressure being so low and not having blood to extremities, and the oxygen deprivation to the brain, I wasn't right for weeks afterward."

