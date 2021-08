PLYMOUTH, Ind. — An 11-month-old Indiana girl who was reported missing over the weekend was found dead in Starke County, officials said. Mercedes Lain was the subject of a Silver Alert that was canceled Thursday morning. The girl had been placed in the care of a family friend, Justin Miller, and was last seen around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in Mishawaka, according to the FBI. She was wearing a white onesie with pink trim.