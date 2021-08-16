Cancel
Economy

North Dakota Legacy Fund in-state investment program launches website

By JACK DURA
Bismarck Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe manager of a new in-state investment program of North Dakota's oil tax savings has launched its website outlining the initiative for interested parties. Consultant firm 50 South Capital is the manager of the North Dakota Growth Fund, found online at NDGrowthFund.com. The in-state investment program targets a 3% allocation of the $8.8 billion Legacy Fund but could go as high as 6%. The 12-member State Investment Board established the program earlier this year.

