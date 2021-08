Franklin (knee) was waived with a failed physical designation by the Buccaneers on Tuesday,Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports. Franklin was placed on the PUP list prior to the start of training camp as he continued to recover from ACL surgery. However, it appears he may not be as far along as the Buccaneers had thought, given his failed physical status. Once he is fully recovered, the wideout will look to sign on with a new club.