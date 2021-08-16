Football Coach Campaigns At Whitko
SOUTH WHITLEY – New Whitko football coach Chip Coldiron is almost 10 months removed from running for Congress — but he’s not done campaigning. “Running for Congress taught me a lot of things I can use as a football coach, like forming a staff, learning to fund-raise and cold-calling,” said Coldiron, who lost his bid for the U.S. House of Representatives last November, after winning a four-candidate Democratic primary five months earlier.timesuniononline.com
Comments / 0