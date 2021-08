A new candidate has emerged in the race for the race for Governor in 2022. Democrat Deidre Dejear officially announced her plans to run on Saturday. Dejear ran for Secretary Of State in 2018, she became the first black candidate to win a statewide primary. She then fell to incumbent Paul Pate in the general election. In 2018, she also served as Senior Advisor in Iowa for Kamala Harris, during her Presidential campaign.