Junior High Baseball Wins Again

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — For the 89th time, the annual South Dakota tate amateur baseball tournament was played and finished this weekend in Mitchell, South Dakota. Today the The Renner Monarchs were in search of their 22nd amateur championship taking on Harrisburg and it took quite the journey to get there. Three weeks ago Renner would win two games in Baltic to advance out of districts, followed by two more wins at regionals in Brookings before advancing to the state tournament in Mitchell, where today They would defeat the Harrisburg Hops by a final of 2-0 en route to their 22nd amateur championship in team history.