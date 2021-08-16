Cancel
High School

Junior High Baseball Wins Again

By Ray Mitchell
wrul.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Carmi White County Junior High Baseball team is off to a good start on the season as they picked up their second win Friday afternoon. The local beat Harrisburg 8 to 2. That followed CWC’s blow-out of Mt. Vernon, Ill. Thursday as the locals won that game 12 to 0.

