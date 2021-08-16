How to get a Microsoft student discount
If you're currently in education, It's handy to know how to get a Microsoft student discount, to save money on a range of excellent hardware and software. The Microsoft Store runs a series of student-exclusive discounts that rotate throughout the year, so it's worth checking the offers regularly. Expect to see savings on desktop computers, laptops, tablets and accessories. That's not all because Microsoft also offers some of its most popular software, including Office 365, for free to students, making this one of the most generous student discounts available.
