Cloudways review

A good offering for SMBs, but prices may rise significantly for larger firms. Phone.com was founded over a decade ago by Ari Rabban and Michael Mann with the ambition of providing effective communications at a price that small businesses could afford. Rabban has a wealth of experience in the IP-communications industry and continues to serve the company to this day as its CEO. He holds an MBA from Carnegie Mellon University, as well as degrees in law and economics - both from Tel Aviv University. Mann, meanwhile, is a serial entrepreneur that has become well-known in the domain name industry.