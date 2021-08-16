Cancel
PS Store Confirms Call of Duty: Vanguard Reveal for Thursday

By Liam Croft
pushsquare.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCall of Duty: Vanguard will be revealed as part of a live event in Call of Duty: Warzone this Thursday, the PlayStation Store has confirmed. A new tab has been added to the digital marketplace (first spotted by CharlieIntel), confirming the announcement is scheduled for 6:30pm BST / 10:30am PST / 1:30pm EST. Hints handed to community members this past weekend all but confirmed the World War II setting for Vanguard, which will release on both PS5 and PS4.

