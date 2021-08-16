Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Early alterations of large-scale brain networks temporal dynamics in young children with autism

By Aurélie Bochet ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-5476-6170
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAutism spectrum disorders (ASD) are associated with disruption of large-scale brain network. Recently, we found that directed functional connectivity alterations of social brain networks are a core component of atypical brain development at early developmental stages in ASD. Here, we investigated the spatio-temporal dynamics of whole-brain neuronal networks at a subsecond scale in 113 toddlers and preschoolers (66 with ASD) using an EEG microstate approach. We first determined the predominant microstates using established clustering methods. We identified five predominant microstate (labeled as microstate classes A–E) with significant differences in the temporal dynamics of microstate class B between the groups in terms of increased appearance and prolonged duration. Using Markov chains, we found differences in the dynamic syntax between several maps in toddlers and preschoolers with ASD compared to their TD peers. Finally, exploratory analysis of brain–behavioral relationships within the ASD group suggested that the temporal dynamics of some maps were related to conditions comorbid to ASD during early developmental stages.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Brain Science#Low Functioning Autism#On Children#Eeg#Td#Asd#Mri
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Autism
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Distribution of diabetic retinopathy in diabetes mellitus patients and its association rules with other eye diseases

The study aims to explore the distribution characteristics and influencing factors of diabetic retinopathy (DR) in diabetes mellitus (DM) patients and association rules of eye diseases in these patients. Data were obtained from 1284 DM patients at Henan Provincial People’s Hospital. Association rules were employed to calculate the probability of the common occurrence of eye-related diseases in DM patients. A web visualization network diagram was used to display the association rules of the eye-related diseases in DM patients. DR prevalence in people aged < 40 years (≥ 58.5%) was higher than that in those aged 50–60 years (≤ 43.7%). Patients with DM in rural areas were more likely to have DR than those in urban areas (56.2% vs. 35.6%, P < 0.001). DR prevalence in Pingdingshan City (68.4%) was significantly higher than in other cities. The prevalence of DR in patients who had DM for ≥ 5 years was higher than in other groups (P < 0.001). About 33.07% of DM patients had both diabetic maculopathy and DR, and 36.02% had both diabetic maculopathy and cataracts. The number of strong rules in patients ≥ 60 years old was more than those in people under 60 in age, and those in rural areas had more strong rules than those in urban areas. DM patients with one or more eye diseases are at higher risks of other eye diseases than general DM patients. These association rules are affected by factors such as age, region, disease duration, and DR severity.
CancerNature.com

Human small intestinal infection by SARS-CoV-2 is characterized by a mucosal infiltration with activated CD8 T cells

The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic has so far claimed over three and a half million lives worldwide. Though the SARS-CoV-2 mediated disease COVID-19 has first been characterized by an infection of the upper airways and the lung, recent evidence suggests a complex disease including gastrointestinal symptoms. Even if a direct viral tropism of intestinal cells has recently been demonstrated, it remains unclear, whether gastrointestinal symptoms are caused by direct infection of the gastrointestinal tract by SARS-CoV-2 or whether they are a consequence of a systemic immune activation and subsequent modulation of the mucosal immune system. To better understand the cause of intestinal symptoms we analyzed biopsies of the small intestine from SARS-CoV-2 infected individuals. Applying qRT-PCR and immunohistochemistry, we detected SARS-CoV-2 RNA and nucleocapsid protein in duodenal mucosa. In addition, applying imaging mass cytometry and immunohistochemistry, we identified histomorphological changes of the epithelium, which were characterized by an accumulation of activated intraepithelial CD8+ T cells as well as epithelial apoptosis and subsequent regenerative proliferation in the small intestine of COVID-19 patients. In summary, our findings indicate that intraepithelial CD8+ T cells are activated upon infection of intestinal epithelial cells with SARS-CoV-2, providing one possible explanation for gastrointestinal symptoms associated with COVID-19.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Brain mapping across 16 autism mouse models reveals a spectrum of functional connectivity subtypes

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is characterized by substantial, yet highly heterogeneous abnormalities in functional brain connectivity. However, the origin and significance of this phenomenon remain unclear. To unravel ASD connectopathy and relate it to underlying etiological heterogeneity, we carried out a bi-center cross-etiological investigation of fMRI-based connectivity in the mouse, in which specific ASD-relevant mutations can be isolated and modeled minimizing environmental contributions. By performing brain-wide connectivity mapping across 16 mouse mutants, we show that different ASD-associated etiologies cause a broad spectrum of connectional abnormalities in which diverse, often diverging, connectivity signatures are recognizable. Despite this heterogeneity, the identified connectivity alterations could be classified into four subtypes characterized by discrete signatures of network dysfunction. Our findings show that etiological variability is a key determinant of connectivity heterogeneity in ASD, hence reconciling conflicting findings in clinical populations. The identification of etiologically-relevant connectivity subtypes could improve diagnostic label accuracy in the non-syndromic ASD population and paves the way for personalized treatment approaches.
ScienceNature.com

Spatial and temporal scales of variability for indoor air constituents

Historically air constituents have been assumed to be well mixed in indoor environments, with single point measurements and box modeling representing a room or a house. Here we demonstrate that this fundamental assumption needs to be revisited through advanced model simulations and extensive measurements of bleach cleaning. We show that inorganic chlorinated products, such as hypochlorous acid and chloramines generated via multiphase reactions, exhibit spatial and vertical concentration gradients in a room, with short-lived ⋅OH radicals confined to sunlit zones, close to windows. Spatial and temporal scales of indoor constituents are modulated by rates of chemical reactions, surface interactions and building ventilation, providing critical insights for better assessments of human exposure to hazardous pollutants, as well as the transport of indoor chemicals outdoors.
ScienceNature.com

Evolution of dynamical networks enhances catalysis in a designer enzyme

Activation heat capacity is emerging as a crucial factor in enzyme thermoadaptation, as shown by the non-Arrhenius behaviour of many natural enzymes. However, its physical origin and relationship to the evolution of catalytic activity remain uncertain. Here we show that directed evolution of a computationally designed Kemp eliminase reshapes protein dynamics, which gives rise to an activation heat capacity absent in the original design. These changes buttress transition-state stabilization. Extensive molecular dynamics simulations show that evolution results in the closure of solvent-exposed loops and a better packing of the active site. Remarkably, this gives rise to a correlated dynamical network that involves the transition state and large parts of the protein. This network tightens the transition-state ensemble, which induces a negative activation heat capacity and non-linearity in the activity–temperature dependence. Our results have implications for understanding enzyme evolution and suggest that selectively targeting the conformational dynamics of the transition-state ensemble by design and evolution will expedite the creation of novel enzymes.
ScienceNature.com

Comparison of mouse models reveals a molecular distinction between psychotic illness in PWS and schizophrenia

Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS) is a neurodevelopmental disorder caused by mutations affecting paternal chromosome 15q11-q13, and characterized by hypotonia, hyperphagia, impaired cognition, and behavioural problems. Psychotic illness is a challenging problem for individuals with PWS and has different rates of prevalence in distinct PWS genotypes. Previously, we demonstrated behavioural and cognitive endophenotypes of relevance to psychiatric illness in a mouse model for one of the associated PWS genotypes, namely PWS-IC, in which deletion of the imprinting centre leads to loss of paternally imprinted gene expression and over-expression of Ube3a. Here we examine the broader gene expression changes that are specific to the psychiatric endophenotypes seen in this model. To do this we compared the brain transcriptomic profile of the PWS-IC mouse to the PWS-cr model that carries a deletion of the PWS minimal critical interval spanning the snoRNA Snord116 and Ipw. Firstly, we examined the same behavioural and cognitive endophenotypes of relevance to psychiatric illness in the PWS-cr mice. Unlike the PWS-IC mice, PWS-cr exhibit no differences in locomotor activity, sensory-motor gating, and attention. RNA-seq analysis of neonatal whole brain tissue revealed a greater number of transcriptional changes between PWS-IC and wild-type littermates than between PWS-cr and wild-type littermates. Moreover, the differentially expressed genes in the PWS-IC brain were enriched for GWAS variants of episodes of psychotic illness but, interestingly, not schizophrenia. These data illustrate the molecular pathways that may underpin psychotic illness in PWS and have implications for potential therapeutic interventions.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Association between chronic idiopathic cough and sensitive skin syndromes is a new argument in favor of common neuropathic pathways: results from a survey on 4050 subjects

Sensitive skin syndrome has a neuropathic origin, which is why it is frequently associated with irritable bowel syndrome. We have looked for a possible association with chronic cough, which is commonly maintained by neurogenic mechanisms, whatever the initial cause(s). A survey was carried out on a representative sample of the population over 15 years of age using the quota method. The questionnaire included sociodemographic data and questions about sensitive skin, the presence of chronic cough, smoking and possible causes of chronic cough. Chronic cough was assessed by the Leicester Cough Questionnaire, and 4050 subjects responded (mean age: 45 years). Overall, 12.2% of subjects with a chronic cough were compared to the 87.8% without any cough. Among them, 72.5% had sensitive skin (vs. 47.8%, p < 0.001); additionally, 17.4% of the subjects with sensitive skin had a chronic cough (vs. 6.9% if no sensitive skin). These proportions were higher if very sensitive skin was reported. The risk of having chronic cough was twice as high if sensitive skin was reported [OR = 1.9 (1.5–2.4), p < 0.001]. The risk of having sensitive skin was also twice as high for chronic cough. Thus, chronic cough and sensitive skin are frequently associated. This association represents a new argument in favor of a neuropathic nature of sensitive skin. Sensitive skin and chronic cough are both modes of overreaction to environmental factors, which tend to be autonomized by neurogenic mechanisms. Dermatologists should ask their patients if they have a chronic cough, and pneumologists should ask about the presence of sensitive skin.
HealthNature.com

Minimum effective volume of 0.2% ropivacaine for ultrasound-guided axillary brachial plexus block in preschool-age children

Ultrasound-guided axillary brachial plexus block is increasingly used in preschool-age patients. However, the minimum effective volume of local anaesthetics has not been determined. With ethical committee approval and written informed consent from the guardians of all paediatric patients, we studied 27 consecutive patients aged 3 to 6 years who were scheduled for hand surgery. After general anaesthesia, eligible patients received a set volume of ultrasound-guided axillary brachial plexus block. We determined the volume of 0.2% ropivacaine for consecutive patients from the preceding patient’s outcome. The initial volume was 0.4 ml/kg. The testing interval was set at 0.05 ml/kg, and the lowest volume was 0.1 ml/kg. The following conditions were defined as a successful block: no heart rate changes, body movement, or ventilatory disorders during the operation; no use of fentanyl in the PACU; and a postoperative sensory block score < 3. The sequences of positive and negative blocks in consecutive patients were recorded. Using probit regression analysis, the 50% effective volume was 0.185 ml/kg (95% CI 0.123–0.234), and the 95% effective volume was 0.280 ml/kg (95% CI 0.232–0.593). EV50 and EV95 values of 0.2% ropivacaine for ultrasound-guided axillary brachial plexus block were 0.185 ml/kg and 0.280 ml/kg, respectively.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

The promise(s) of mesenchymal stem cell therapy in averting preclinical diabetes: lessons from in vivo and in vitro model systems

Obesity (Ob) poses a significant risk factor for the onset of metabolic syndrome with associated complications, wherein the Mesenchymal Stem Cell (MSC) therapy shows pre-clinical success. Here, we explore the therapeutic applications of human Placental MSCs (P-MSCs) to address Ob-associated Insulin Resistance (IR) and its complications. In the present study, we show that intramuscular injection of P-MSCs homed more towards the visceral site, restored HOMA-IR and glucose homeostasis in the WNIN/GR-Ob (Ob-T2D) rats. P-MSC therapy was effective in re-establishing the dysregulated cytokines. We report that the P-MSCs activates PI3K-Akt signaling and regulates the Glut4-dependant glucose uptake and its utilization in WNIN/GR-Ob (Ob-T2D) rats compared to its control. Our data reinstates P-MSC treatment's potent application to alleviate IR and restores peripheral blood glucose clearance evidenced in stromal vascular fraction (SVF) derived from white adipose tissue (WAT) of the WNIN/GR-Ob rats. Gaining insights, we show the activation of the PI3K-Akt pathway by P-MSCs both in vivo and in vitro (palmitate primed 3T3-L1 cells) to restore the insulin sensitivity dysregulated adipocytes. Our findings suggest a potent application of P-MSCs in pre-clinical/Ob-T2D management.
CancerNature.com

Asymmetric binomial statistics explains organelle partitioning variance in cancer cell proliferation

Asymmetric inheritance of organelles and compounds between daughter cells is considered a hallmark for differentiation and rejuvenation in stem-like and cancer cells, as much as a mechanism for enhancing resistance in bacteria populations. In non-differentiating homogeneous cancer cells, asymmetric division is still poorly investigated. Here, we present a method based on the binomial partitioning process that allows the measurement of asymmetric organelle partitioning with multiple live cell markers without genetically mutating the cells. We demonstrate our method by measuring simultaneously the partitioning of three cellular elements, i.e., cytoplasm, membrane, and mitochondria in human Jurkat T-cells. We found that although cell cytoplasm is partitioned symmetrically, mitochondria and membrane lipids are asymmetrically partitioned between daughter cells. Moreover, we observe that mitochondria and membrane lipids present a stable positive correlation with cytoplasm, incompatibly with a binomial partition mechanism produced by two independent partitioning processes. Our experimental apparatus, combined with our theoretical framework, could be generalized to different cell kinds, providing a tool for understanding partitioning-driven biological processes.
SoftwareNature.com

Anytime collaborative brain–computer interfaces for enhancing perceptual group decision-making

In this paper we present, and test in two realistic environments, collaborative Brain-Computer Interfaces (cBCIs) that can significantly increase both the speed and the accuracy of perceptual group decision-making. The key distinguishing features of this work are: (1) our cBCIs combine behavioural, physiological and neural data in such a way as to be able to provide a group decision at any time after the quickest team member casts their vote, but the quality of a cBCI-assisted decision improves monotonically the longer the group decision can wait; (2) we apply our cBCIs to two realistic scenarios of military relevance (patrolling a dark corridor and manning an outpost at night where users need to identify any unidentified characters that appear) in which decisions are based on information conveyed through video feeds; and (3) our cBCIs exploit Event-Related Potentials (ERPs) elicited in brain activity by the appearance of potential threats but, uniquely, the appearance time is estimated automatically by the system (rather than being unrealistically provided to it). As a result of these elements, in the two test environments, groups assisted by our cBCIs make both more accurate and faster decisions than when individual decisions are integrated in more traditional manners.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Bioinspired caries preventive strategy via customizable pellicles of saliva-derived protein/peptide constructs

Dental caries has been the most widespread chronic disease globally associated with significant health and financial burdens. Caries typically starts in the enamel, which is a unique tissue that cannot be healed or regrown; nonetheless, new preventive approaches have limitations and no effective care has developed yet. Since enamel is a non-renewable tissue, we believe that the intimate overlaying layer, the acquired enamel pellicle (AEP), plays a crucial lifetime protective role and could be employed to control bacterial adhesion and dental plaque succession. Based on our identified AEP whole proteome/peptidome, we investigated the bioinhibitory capacities of the native abundant proteins/peptides adsorbed in pellicle-mimicking conditions. Further, we designed novel hybrid constructs comprising antifouling and antimicrobial functional domains derived from statherin and histatin families, respectively, to attain synergistic preventive effects. Three novel constructs demonstrated significant multifaceted bio-inhibition compared to either the whole saliva and/or its native proteins/peptides via reducing biomass fouling and inducing biofilm dispersion beside triggering bacterial cell death. These data are valuable to bioengineer precision-guided enamel pellicles as an efficient and versatile prevention remedy. In conclusion, integrating complementary acting functional domains of salivary proteins/peptides is a novel translational approach to design multifunctional customizable enamel pellicles for caries prevention.
ScienceNature.com

Self-sealing hyaluronic acid-coated 30-gauge intravitreal injection needles for preventing vitreous and drug reflux through needle passage

Self-sealing hyaluronic acid (HA)-coated self-sealing 30-gauge needles exhibiting instant leakage prevention of intravitreal humor and injected drug were developed in this study. Ninety New Zealand rabbits were used in this study. We assessed dye regurgitation in intravitreal ICG dye injections using HA-coated needles (HA needle group) and conventional needles (control group). Vitreous humor levels of anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) were compared between groups one, three, and seven days after intravitreal bevacizumab (0.016 mL) injections. Expression levels of inflammatory cytokines in the aqueous humor and vitreous humor, including prostaglandin E2 (PGE2), interferon-γ, tumor necrosis factor-α, interleukin (IL)-1β, IL-4, IL-6, IL-17, and IL-8, were compared between HA needle, control, and normal (in which intravitreal injection was not performed) groups following 12 intravitreal injections over a period of one week. In the HA needle group, HA remained at the injection site and blocked the hole after intravitreal injection. Dye regurgitation occurred significantly less frequently in the HA needle group (16.7%) than the control group (55.6%) after intravitreal ICG dye injection. Meanwhile, vitreous anti-VEGF levels were markedly higher in the HA needle group than the control group one and three days after intravitreal bevacizumab injections. After 12 intravitreal injections, expression levels of aqueous and vitreous IL-8 significantly increased in the control group compared to the HA needle and normal groups. Conversely, there were no significant differences in the expression of the other seven cytokines among the three groups. Intravitreal injections using HA-coated self-sealing 30-gauge needles can block the outflow of vitreous humor and drugs through the needle passage.
CancerNature.com

Epigenetic control of melanoma cell invasiveness by the stem cell factor SALL4

Melanoma cells rely on developmental programs during tumor initiation and progression. Here we show that the embryonic stem cell (ESC) factor Sall4 is re-expressed in the Tyr::NrasQ61K; Cdkn2a−/− melanoma model and that its expression is necessary for primary melanoma formation. Surprisingly, while Sall4 loss prevents tumor formation, it promotes micrometastases to distant organs in this melanoma-prone mouse model. Transcriptional profiling and in vitro assays using human melanoma cells demonstrate that SALL4 loss induces a phenotype switch and the acquisition of an invasive phenotype. We show that SALL4 negatively regulates invasiveness through interaction with the histone deacetylase (HDAC) 2 and direct co-binding to a set of invasiveness genes. Consequently, SALL4 knock down, as well as HDAC inhibition, promote the expression of an invasive signature, while inhibition of histone acetylation partially reverts the invasiveness program induced by SALL4 loss. Thus, SALL4 appears to regulate phenotype switching in melanoma through an HDAC2-mediated mechanism.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

MBD2 acts as a repressor to maintain the homeostasis of the Th1 program in type 1 diabetes by regulating the STAT1-IFN-γ axis

The methyl-CpG-binding domain 2 (MBD2) interprets DNA methylome-encoded information through binding to the methylated CpG DNA, by which it regulates target gene expression at the transcriptional level. Although derailed DNA methylation has long been recognized to trigger or promote autoimmune responses in type 1 diabetes (T1D), the exact role of MBD2 in T1D pathogenesis, however, remains poorly defined. Herein, we generated an Mbd2 knockout model in the NOD background and found that Mbd2 deficiency exacerbated the development of spontaneous T1D in NOD mice. Adoptive transfer of Mbd2−/− CD4 T cells into NOD.scid mice further confirmed the observation. Mechanistically, Th1 stimulation rendered the Stat1 promoter to undergo a DNA methylation turnover featured by the changes of DNA methylation levels or patterns along with the induction of MBD2 expression, which then bound to the methylated CpG DNA within the Stat1 promoter, by which MBD2 maintains the homeostasis of Th1 program to prevent autoimmunity. As a result, ectopic MBD2 expression alleviated CD4 T cell diabetogenicity following their adoptive transfer into NOD.scid mice. Collectively, our data suggest that MBD2 could be a viable target to develop epigenetic-based therapeutics against T1D in clinical settings.
EngineeringNature.com

Ferromagnetic soft catheter robots for minimally invasive bioprinting

In vivo bioprinting has recently emerged as a direct fabrication technique to create artificial tissues and medical devices on target sites within the body, enabling advanced clinical strategies. However, existing in vivo bioprinting methods are often limited to applications near the skin or require open surgery for printing on internal organs. Here, we report a ferromagnetic soft catheter robot (FSCR) system capable of in situ computer-controlled bioprinting in a minimally invasive manner based on magnetic actuation. The FSCR is designed by dispersing ferromagnetic particles in a fiber-reinforced polymer matrix. This design results in stable ink extrusion and allows for printing various materials with different rheological properties and functionalities. A superimposed magnetic field drives the FSCR to achieve digitally controlled printing with high accuracy. We demonstrate printing multiple patterns on planar surfaces, and considering the non-planar surface of natural organs, we then develop an in situ printing strategy for curved surfaces and demonstrate minimally invasive in vivo bioprinting of hydrogels in a rat model. Our catheter robot will permit intelligent and minimally invasive bio-fabrication.
ScienceNature.com

Loss of protein tyrosine phosphatase non-receptor type 2 reduces IL-4-driven alternative macrophage activation

Macrophages are a heterogeneous population of innate immune cells that are often divided into two major subsets: classically activated, typically pro-inflammatory (M1) macrophages that mediate host defense, and alternatively activated, tolerance-inducing (M2) macrophages that exert homeostatic and tissue-regenerative functions. Disturbed macrophage function/differentiation results either in inadequate, excessive immune activation or in a failure to induce efficient protective immune responses against pathogens. Loss-of-function variants in protein tyrosine phosphatase non-receptor type 2 (PTPN2) are associated with chronic inflammatory disorders, but the effect of macrophage-intrinsic PTPN2 loss is still poorly understood. Here we report that PTPN2-deficient macrophages fail to acquire an alternatively activated/M2 phenotype. This was the consequence of reduced IL-6 receptor expression and a failure to induce IL-4 receptor in response to IL-6, resulting in an inability to respond to the key M2-inducing cytokine IL-4. Ultimately, failure to adequately respond to IL-6 and IL-4 resulted in increased levels of M1 macrophage marker expression in vitro and exacerbated lung inflammation upon infection with Nippostrongylus brasiliensis in vivo. These results demonstrate that PTPN2 loss interferes with the ability of macrophages to adequately respond to inflammatory stimuli and might explain the increased susceptibility of PTPN2 loss-of-function carriers to developing inflammatory diseases.
Mental HealthNature.com

I, robot: depression plays different roles in human–human and human–robot interactions

Socially engaging robots have been increasingly applied to alleviate depressive symptoms and to improve the quality of social life among different populations. Seeing that depression negatively influences social reward processing in everyday interaction, we investigate this influence during simulated interactions with humans or robots. In this study, 35 participants with mild depression and 35 controls (all from nonclinical populations) finished the social incentive delay task with event-related potential recording, in which they received performance feedback from other persons or from a robot. Compared to the controls, the mild depressive symptom (MDS) group represented abnormalities of social reward processing in the human feedback condition: first, the MDS group showed a lower hit rate and a smaller contingent-negative variation (correlated with each other) during reward anticipation; second, depression level modulated both the early phase (indexed by the feedback-related negativity (FRN)) and the late phase (indexed by the P3) of reward consumption. In contrast, the effect of depression was evident only on FRN amplitude in the robot feedback condition. We suggest that compared to human–human interaction, the rewarding properties of human–robot interaction are less likely to be affected by depression. These findings have implications for the utilization of robot-assisted intervention in clinical practice.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Rare new brain disorder identified in a young patient

Little Addison Black has had a difficult start to life as she has battled a rare condition that only affects a handful of youngsters worldwide. The five-year-old has Poretti-Boltshauser syndrome, an illness which causes delayed brain function and speech problems that can lead to an array of challenging behaviors. It...

Comments / 0

Community Policy