After opting out in 2020, Summit Academy prepares for another rebuilding year under new leadership
Summit Academy football hasn’t had the best luck in the past 14 years. The Knights struggled mightily in their past two seasons of action, posting a combined 1-19 record since 2018. Their previous winning season was in 2007, and they have only qualified for the postseason twice in program history. The most recent time was in the 2017 season when they lost to Clairton in the first round of the WPIAL Class 1A tournament.www.post-gazette.com
