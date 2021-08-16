After opting out in 2020, Summit Academy prepares for another rebuilding year under new leadership

We’re down to the final chapters of USC’s 2021 fall training camp. The Trojans have one more practice this week before Saturday’s scrimmage marks the official end of training camp. A mock game week follows before the real thing gets rolling with USC’s first game week heading to the September 4 opener. Today we saw indications that the games are getting closer, from tighter wide receiver rotations to an extended period focused on specific game situations. The offense and defense were even coming off the same sideline as they will do on gameday Saturdays. For the quarterbacks, that meant looks at USC’s best defensive combinations on Wednesday, so let’s see what the day yielded for the Trojans' signal callers.