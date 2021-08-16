Cancel
Biden authorizes $500M in aid relief to Afghan refugees amid Taliban takeover

By Kelly Hayes, Chris Williams
Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKABUL, Afghanistan - President Joe Biden authorized $500 million in aid relief to Afghan refugees on Monday, according to a White House news release. The money will come from the "United States Emergency Refugee and Migration Assistance Fund for the purpose of meeting unexpected urgent refugee and migration needs of refugees, victims of conflict, and other persons at risk as a result of the situation in Afghanistan, including applicants for Special Immigrant Visas," according to the White House.

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy