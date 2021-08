Q. I recently went to look at 65-inch TVs and really liked the Samsung 65-inch QN90A TV and the Sonos ARC soundbar with Beam subwoofer. (Of course this is what the salesman recommended, and I felt he made some good points.) The combination is about $3,500. The TV is $2,299, on sale from $2,600. This is more than I wanted to spend, but after thinking about it I feel that it might be better to stretch the budget a bit more for a better TV and soundbar. We have a glare problem in our living room, and I felt the Samsung had less glare than many of the other TVs. I also feel it might be better to get a good 4K TV rather than a lower-line 8K TV.