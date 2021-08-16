BPD Officers Arrest Two Suspects After Recovering Two Loaded Firearms During Investigation in Roxbury

At about 2:24 PM on Sunday August 15, 2021, officers assigned to the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested two suspects on firearm related charges following an investigation in the area of 2030 Columbus Avenue in Roxbury. The officers had approached to speak with a group of individuals when they safely recovered a loaded .380 caliber Ruger LCP handgun from the first suspect, later identified as Kavon Coston, 25, of Roxbury, along with a loaded .22 caliber revolver from a second suspect later identified as Lenin Pimentel, 21, of Roslindale.