First-year coach Fran Ramsden hoping to return Riverside to previous success
First-year Riverside coach Fran Ramsden isn’t your typical, run-of-the-mill football coach — just take a look at his Twitter bio for proof. There, Ramsden lists his various hobbies and passions — “Online Poker Player. Beer. Gaming. Fan of history, philosophy, stoicism and samurai.” The 31-year-old with the lumberjack beard owns a pair of fitness companies — Ramsden Elite Fitness and Ramsden Mental Fitness — and he certainly has a lot on his plate now as a first-time head coach, having spent the past decade working as an assistant at North Catholic and Allderdice before joining the Panthers’ staff in 2017.www.post-gazette.com
Comments / 0