First-year coach Fran Ramsden hoping to return Riverside to previous success

Rayland, OH. (WTRF) – Head Coach Jim Hoover is looking to move forward from a 3-7 record in the team’s 2020 campaign. “Well, last year we started to improve big time especially up front and this year we’re kind of starting where we left off. The offensive line is looking really good. Our backs are back from last year and we got a young Quarterback who is looking very, very, good so we’re not going to depend on him to win the game. He’s just got to manage the game,” Hoover said.