Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider blasts today’s ‘left-wing hypersensitivity PC’ people

By Holley Gawne
thebrag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwisted Sister frontman Dee Snider has opened up about censorship, comparing today’s “left-wing PC people” to the right-wing conservatives of the ’80s. During a conversation with Metal Wani (via Ultimate Guitar), Snider revealed he sees cancel culture as a “continuation of censorship.”. “Censorship, it always existed. People have always been...

