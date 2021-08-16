First drive: 2022 Kia EV6 prototype review
Set to be a major contender in the bespoke electric SUV ranks, and one that should have more storied marques looking nervous. In one aspect, the Kia EV6 feels rushed through and barely considered. Seriously Kia, how many minutes did it take you to settle on ‘EV6’ for the first in a series of bespoke electric vehicles? No messing around creating a sub-brand like ID, EQ or Ioniq here, just does-what-it-says-on-the-tin, call a spade a spade and an EV an EV, simplicity.www.autocar.co.uk
Comments / 0