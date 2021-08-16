Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

First drive: 2022 Kia EV6 prototype review

By James Attwood
AUTOCAR.co.uk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSet to be a major contender in the bespoke electric SUV ranks, and one that should have more storied marques looking nervous. In one aspect, the Kia EV6 feels rushed through and barely considered. Seriously Kia, how many minutes did it take you to settle on ‘EV6’ for the first in a series of bespoke electric vehicles? No messing around creating a sub-brand like ID, EQ or Ioniq here, just does-what-it-says-on-the-tin, call a spade a spade and an EV an EV, simplicity.

www.autocar.co.uk

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kia#Hyundai Cars#Electric Cars#Marques#Ev#The Hyundai Motor Group#European#The E Gmp#Skoda#Ford#Italian#Lancia#Porsche Taycan S Baiting#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Related
CarsCNET

2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing first drive review: One more than too much

If you want a luxury sedan that'll waft you to the race track and then humiliate some proper sports cars in every hot-lap session, Cadillac's V-Series cars have always been a good choice. The DNA of that line is strong, pulling in experience from General Motors' Corvette and Camaro lineage to create legitimate track day performers.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing First Drive Review: A Grand Finale for Explosive V8 Manual Power

The 668-hp CT5-V Blackwing is a direct successor to the old CTS-V: a rear-driven, supercharged, manual, guaranteed grin machine. Let's get right to it: The 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is the only V8-powered sedan you can buy today with a manual transmission. Jump around and scream it from the mountaintops; get it out of your system. That you can row your own gears is wonderful in its own right, but I'd be remiss if I only focused on it and ignored the rest of what makes the car great. It's a lot, just like the 668 horsepower output.
CarsGreen Car Reports

Report: Nissan is considering a compact electric pickup

Nissan is considering a compact electric pickup truck, according to a recent Automotive News report. While such a vehicle seems far from reality, it would give Nissan something different for the emerging electric-truck market. The automaker is merely studying the idea of a compact pickup, according to the report, which...
CarsCNET

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz first drive review: Half truck, totally rad

Hyundai's genre-bending 2022 Santa Cruz is the duck-billed platypus of the automotive world, combining the best bits of multiple classes. It blends the bed of a pickup, the soul of a crossover, compact car sensibility and a dash of 'ute styling to create something that's a little weird, but undoubtedly awesome.
CarsTop Speed

The Alpha Motors Superwolf Electric Pickup Just Created A New Niche

The Alpha Superwolf might be the first pickup Truck built with serious electric off-roading in mind. The notion of an EV pick-up truck may be disturbing for some, but that doesn’t deter car companies from churning out such vehicles. The Ford F150 Lightning, GMC Hummer, Rivian R1T, and Tesla Cybertruck, are only a few of the upcoming propositions. There is, however, another company that seems to be hell-bent on giving us a full EV lineup. Alpha Motors brings a fresh alternative to the EV pickup truck niche. After their Wolf (single cab) and Wolf + (crew cab), we now have the Alpha Superwolf – a crew cab version with proper full-size doors. But that’s not all the Superwolf brings to the table.
Carswardsauto.com

Basic Outlets Enough for Charging EVs; Million-Mile Batteries Coming

TRAVERSE CITY, MI – Charging on a 110V outlet and batteries that will last the life of vehicle were two hot topics during the final panel discussion of the 2021 CAR Management Briefing Seminars, addressing common consumer concerns around battery-electric vehicles. Despite significant focus on improving public fast-charging infrastructure, which...
Carsredmond-reporter.com

Car review: 2021 Volkswagen Arteon 2.0T SE

The mid-size 2021 Volkswagen Arteon 2.0T SE has been refreshed, giving the German four-door sedan with a rakish hatchback a new lease on life. Arteon is available in three trims: SE, SEL R-Line, and SEL Premium R-Line. Arteon retains its characteristic aggressive stance—low and wide—that immediately sets it apart from...
Buying CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

2022 Nissan Frontier First Drive Review: Targeting Tacoma

In contrast to the seemingly endless onslaught of new crossovers, the mid-size pickup segment likes to take its time evolving. None of the small(er) trucks on sale today offer anything groundbreaking in the way of technology, but customers still adore them. The Nissan Frontier might as well be the poster...
CarsPosted by
thedrive

2022 Hyundai Kona N First Drive Review: Yep, It's a Big Hot Hatch

Hyundai's Kona N is the Veloster N's taller, slightly more spacious sibling. It's a strange car, but a fun one nonetheless. Following in the footsteps of the undeniable hit that is the Hyundai Veloster N comes the 2022 Hyundai Kona N. It is the fastest version of the Kona compact crossover offered from the factory. With the drivetrain out of its smaller Veloster N sibling, a new suspension, and performance add-ons all over its body, Hyundai's turned it from an everyday grocery-getter into something decidedly different. In fact, you should think of it as a taller Veloster N, because that's essentially what we're looking at here.
Carsngtnews.com

Partnership Customizes Tire for Fisker Ocean Electric Vehicle

Fisker Inc. has selected Bridgestone as the exclusive tire partner for the soon-to-debut Fisker Ocean vehicle. The all-electric SUV will sit on custom-developed Bridgestone Potenza Sport tires for vehicles sold in Europe and select models sold in North America. The Potenza Sport tires deliver an optimal driving experience focused on ride comfort and handling stability, and are engineered for low rolling resistance. This conserves the Fisker Ocean’s battery energy by ensuring that less power is required to move the vehicle’s tires.
Carsmotor1.com

BMW i4 M50 debuts as company's first electric safety car

In March this year, Mini unveiled the new Formula E safety car, which replaced the BMW i8. Now the sports car is being retired from one more racing series as the Bavarian brand has just unveiled the new safety car for the MotoE. The i4 M50 has debuted as BMW’s first-ever all-electric safety car.
CarsEETimes.com

Under the Hood: the ID.3 and VW's electrification platform

The Volkswagen (VW) ID.3 hatchback, introduced in 2019, is considered one of the best-selling electric vehicles (EVs) in Europe, and has opened an interesting chapter in the EV market that will see many more models by 2030. The ID.3 is VW's first fully electric vehicle launched in the "ID." family and represents "a new age of electric mobility for all."
Diamond Bar, CATire Business

Nexen gains OE fitment on Kia's first EV

DIAMOND BAR, Calif. — Hyundai Motor Group has selected Nexen Tire Corp.'s Roadian GTX EV and the N'Fera Sport EV as the original equipment fitment for Kia's all-electric EV6, which is expected to go on sale in the U.S. early next year. The all-season Roadian GTXEV will be fitted in...
Buying Carselectrek.co

Mercedes-Benz launches EQS electric sedan for $100,000

Mercedes-Benz has launched orders and its configurator for the EQS electric sedan in Europe. The German automaker’s new flagship electric vehicle starts at €106,374, which is the equivalent of roughly $100,000 USD before taxes. The EQS is one of the most anticipated vehicles of the year. It is definitely Mercedes-Benz’s...
CarsCNBC

Audi unveils a new concept car: the Skysphere

Audi unveils a new concept car: the Skysphere, a luxury, sleek electric convertible. The concept car represents Audi's goal of offering exclusively electric vehicles by 2033. The car features a digital cockpit with a retractable steering wheel and pedals that pull back when the car is in self-driving mode and an adaptable wheelbase that changes sizes based on driving modes.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

2021 Kia K5 First Test: Base Engine Blues

Judging from its looks alone, you'd think the Kia K5 is the most athletic midsize sedan on the market. The chiseled creases across its low-slung hood, mesh grille, and thin LED daytime running lights give the front end of the K5 a sense of motion, while the rear stands out with sleek taillights connected by LED dashes. In some ways, it looks more like a sport sedan than the Kia Stinger.

Comments / 0

Community Policy