First drive: 2022 Kia EV6 prototype review

The Alpha Superwolf might be the first pickup Truck built with serious electric off-roading in mind. The notion of an EV pick-up truck may be disturbing for some, but that doesn’t deter car companies from churning out such vehicles. The Ford F150 Lightning, GMC Hummer, Rivian R1T, and Tesla Cybertruck, are only a few of the upcoming propositions. There is, however, another company that seems to be hell-bent on giving us a full EV lineup. Alpha Motors brings a fresh alternative to the EV pickup truck niche. After their Wolf (single cab) and Wolf + (crew cab), we now have the Alpha Superwolf – a crew cab version with proper full-size doors. But that’s not all the Superwolf brings to the table.