Suspect in Custody and Firearm Recovered After BPD Officers Respond to Person with a Gun Call in Dorchester

By Boston Police
bpdnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt about 4:24 PM Sunday, August 15, 2021, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan) arrested Fritzgerald Saint-Louis, 25, of Mattapan on firearm-related charges after responding to a call for a person with a gun in the area of 32 Ellington Street in Dorchester. Officers stopped the suspect as he fled the area in a motor vehicle after threatening an adult female victim with a firearm which was later recovered and determined to be a loaded 9mm Smith & Wesson SD VE handgun.

