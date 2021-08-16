The Future of Turkish Natural Stone: Join the World's Largest Stone Fair, Marble İzmir

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe world's largest natural stone industry fair, Marble İzmir, seeks to transform the future of natural stone by combining sectoral changes and new business approaches. Join the Marble İzmir Fair, where thousands of varieties of Turkish natural stone are presented for investors, traders, and professional organizations to connect and appreciate their colors, textures, and patterns. The Fair will take place between August 25-28, 2021.

