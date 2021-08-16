Cancel
Public Safety

Johnson City Woman Arrested After Injuring One During Incident With Knife

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne person was slightly injured and a Johnson City woman is jailed after brandishing a knife at several people following a disturbance at a residence at 105 S. McCall Circle. Following an investigation on scene police revealed Carolyn Arnett of McCall Circle, Johnson City pulled a knife and during the incident, one victim received a cut to the hand. Arnett was placed under arrest and is being held on bond while she awaits her arraignment that was set for Monday.

