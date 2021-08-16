It's back-to-school time! Here are 24 movies and TV shows to inspire spirit

August, what a concept. It's the end of summer, it's insanely hot, and I know I certainly don't have the energy to do anything but park myself in front of a TV. If you're anything like me, let me tell you what's worth watching on Hulu this month: On Aug. 18, Nicole Kidman will do another crazy accent and wear another crazy wig when her new limited series Nine Perfect Strangers premieres, and on Aug. 31, Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez will investigate a murder when their new comedy series, Only Murders in the Building, premieres. Also, Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo's new FX on Hulu series, Reservation Dogs, about a group of misbehaving teens living in a Native community in Oklahoma, premiered on Aug. 9.