'This is a real place, and I'm going to stand in front of it and play my guitar': Laura Jane Grace is coming to Four Seasons Total Landscaping
PHILADELPHIA — Laura Jane Grace wasn’t planning on playing any shows this summer, but then she got an opportunity too enticing to turn down. “‘Heck, yes I do,” the Chicago-based songwriter and guitarist remembers thinking when asked if she wanted to headline at Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Northeast Philadelphia. “It just seemed brilliant on so many levels, but also kind of healing in a weird way,” said Grace, founder and front woman of the punk rock band Against Me!www.arcamax.com
