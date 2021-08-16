Cancel
'This is a real place, and I'm going to stand in front of it and play my guitar': Laura Jane Grace is coming to Four Seasons Total Landscaping

arcamax.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA — Laura Jane Grace wasn’t planning on playing any shows this summer, but then she got an opportunity too enticing to turn down. “‘Heck, yes I do,” the Chicago-based songwriter and guitarist remembers thinking when asked if she wanted to headline at Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Northeast Philadelphia. “It just seemed brilliant on so many levels, but also kind of healing in a weird way,” said Grace, founder and front woman of the punk rock band Against Me!

💌 Love Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia, every day. Instead of a press conference to undermine the results of a presidential election, the Northeast Philadelphia parking lot of Four Seasons Total Landscaping today hosts a couple hundred people for a different reason: a live music concert.
