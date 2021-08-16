Cancel
Ohio State

Could this one statistic determine Ohio State football’s defensive potential in 2021?

By Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 5 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football reached the national championship game last season without a very Buckeye-like performance in sack numbers. Jonathon Cooper led with 3.5 in the pandemic-shortened season. Pro-rate that over 15 games and he would have come in around 6.5. Tommy Togiai was the only other OSU player to register three sacks, and all three game in one game at Penn State.

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio.

NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Nebraska Statesaturdaytradition.com

Details on Scott Frost's buyout at Nebraska revealed

In the wake of Wednesday’s report from The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, which states Nebraska is under NCAA investigation for “improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games,” questions have been flying regarding the status of head coach Scott Frost, who many considered to be on shaky ground to begin with.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Western Carolina coach John Peacock suddenly dies at 32 from COVID

COVID-19 continues to be a huge problem throughout the United States due to unvaccinated people and the Delta Variant, among other factors. Unfortunately, Western Carolina football assistant coach John Peacock has become the latest casualty. The program announced on Friday that Peacock suddenly passed away at just 32 years old.
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Justin Fields Is Injured.

Not the news anybody wanted to hear on Wednesday. After announcing that tackle Teven Jenkins would undergo back surgery, Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Nagy added that Justin Fields is injured. The quarterback is dealing with a groin injury and means he's going to be held back at practice today.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Paul Finebaum: Watching Jim Harbaugh makes me sick

Jim Harbaugh is entering his 12th season as a college football head coach and seventh with the Michigan Wolverines. Despite 78 wins and seven bowl appearances over the course of his head coaching career, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum is not a fan of Harbaugh. Finebaum: Harbaugh is a complete fraud. Harbaugh...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Alabama running back among early preseason NFL cuts

About 10 days after the Las Vegas Raiders signed former Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough, they have cut ties with him in early training camp cuts. Scarbrough has bounced around the NFL since he was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round (236th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-1, 235-pound running back has made stops with the Cowboys (2018), Jacksonville Jaguars (2018), Seattle Seahawks (2018-19, 2020) and Detroit Lions (2019-20).
Ohio StateAthlonSports.com

Ohio State Football: Game-by-Game Predictions for 2021

Just like every other major college football program in America, the Ohio State Buckeyes are eager to put the 2020 season behind them. With the initial, abrupt cancellation of the season by the Big Ten, then the concerted effort that resulted in an abbreviated campaign, the Buckeyes were able to navigate through all of the distractions, earning another trip to the College Football Playoff.
Ohio StateDayton Daily News

Ohio State football: How Zach Harrison fooled everyone in recruiting

Zach Harrison was one of the most-talked-about and least-talkative recruits in recent memory. Turns out that was more of a recruiting thing than a Zach Harrison thing. He likes to talk, he just didn’t like recruiting. ExploreQB1 rests while Buckeyes continue grind through preseason. The newly jovial junior finally let...
Ohio Statechatsports.com

Ohio State Football: One QB isn’t making Ryan Day’s decision easy

Whoever the Ohio State Football team chooses as the starting quarterback, they will be very talented Ohio State Football Training Camp. We talked about the options for the Ohio State football team at quarterback this morning. One of them isn’t making things easy for Ryan Day. Kyle McCord sure isn’t...
Michigan Statesaturdaytradition.com

Crystal Ball: Predicting every game on Michigan’s schedule in 2021

Editor’s note: Saturday Tradition’s annual Crystal Ball series continues today with Michigan. We’ll stay with the B1G East all week. Next week, we’ll predict every game for every B1G West team. The calendar couldn’t have turned to 2021 any quicker for Michigan fans. The 2020 season was a disastrous one,...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Quarterback News

Ohio State has officially named its starting quarterback for its season opener against Minnesota. On Saturday, head coach Ryan Day announced that C.J. Stroud will start under center for the Buckeyes. Day explained that Stroud created more than enough separation from Jack Miller and Kyle McCord to be named Ohio...
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Ohio State football: Receiver beginning to flash big-time talent

One Ohio State football player is finally starting to flash the brilliant talent that made him a top recruit. When Ohio State receivers coach Brian Hartline led the charge to pluck Julian Fleming out of Pennsylvania, it was considered a huge recruiting win for the Buckeyes. He was the number one receiver in the country and Ohio State’s top recruit of their 2020 class. To make Fleming’s choice to sign with the Buckeyes even sweeter, he lives not all that far from Penn State. Big things were expected right away from him.

