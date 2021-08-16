Chris Rodriguez listed among most underrated NFL Draft prospects
It’s talking season folks, and with talking season comes preseason list and rankings. Only this time, Kentucky is getting some love. With the team finishing up their first week of fall camp and Will Levis being named the starting QB, it still remains to be seen just how much this offense will rely on the pass game in Liam Coen’s first season. What can be expected is that this team will run the ball with its feature back in Chris Rodriguez Jr.www.aseaofblue.com
Comments / 0