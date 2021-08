As her Disney Channel debut, Spin, premieres, celebrated director Manjari Makijany gives a glimpse into the Indian culture that will have families hungry to discover more. While the Disney Channel movie follows Rhea as she explores her deeply rooted connection to music, the sounds are just one part of the seasoning of this Disney original movie. In some ways, the family’s Indian restaurant and the food on the table is just as integral as the beats playing in the background.